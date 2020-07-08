Millions in bailouts already dispensed went to “small government” conservative groups and billionaires while the Republican-controlled Senate drags its feet on new funds for testing, state and local government, and continued direct assistance to unemployed workers (of which there will be many more as states are compelled to shut down again).

Much of the blame rests with President Trump, who has downplayed the virus, eschewed mask wearing, held mass gatherings, misrepresented the facts and egged on governors to open up their states too soon. What else could be worse? Oh, threatening to cut off funding unless schools open without regard to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. This might be one of the rare instances in which an ad claiming the incumbent might kill your children would not be an exaggeration. If you think women hate Trump now, wait until mothers and K-12 schoolteachers — more than three-fourths of whom are women — learn that Trump voices no qualms putting children in obvious danger.)

Former vice president Joe Biden was remarkably restrained in responding to the latest news on Wednesday. (I suspect ad makers from the Lincoln Project will not be.) In a written statement, Biden denounced Trump’s nonexistent leadership. “Today’s awful — and avoidable — news that America surpassed three million COVID-19 cases is yet another sad reminder of the cost our country is paying for President Trump’s failure to lead us through this crisis,” Biden wrote. He continued:

While other countries safely re-open their economies and their citizens get back to work, businesses in America are being forced to shut down — again — as Donald Trump’s failures make countless workers and families face an uncertain future. President Trump claimed to the American people that he was a wartime leader, but instead of taking responsibility, Trump has waved a white flag, revealing that he ordered the slowing of testing and having his administration tell Americans that they simply need to “live with it.”

Biden essentially declared Trump AWOL and pleaded with him to “ramp up testing, get protective equipment to first responders, health care workers, and other essential workers, and ... finally provide science-based leadership on re-opening safely.” Biden rightly called Trump out for spending so much time on racist rhetoric (“devoting what energy he has left to dividing our nation, the opposite of a commander in chief’s duty at all times, let alone a moment of historic crisis”).

We have gone far beyond the Katrina disaster, for example, in terms of lives lost, economic ruin and a leadership void. Unlike President George W. Bush, Trump disregards expert advice in favor of his own ignorant hunches and refuses to accept the federal responsibility of responding to the crisis (e.g., purchasing needed material, setting up a testing and tracing program). Where the Katrina debacle failed to break a presidency, a raging and containable pandemic might succeed. Even some Republicans, especially those in states where cases are spiking, will be horrified by an economy screeching to a halt (again) and the thought of sending children back to school without meticulous planning and adherence to rigorous protocols.

There is no sly political tactic at work here. There is no campaign playbook that says: “Override experts on children’s health.” Perhaps Trump is in full denial about the extent of the problem. Perhaps he does not have a clue how to address it. Perhaps he thinks people will not hold him accountable for preventable deaths. In any event, his unfitness was never so evident, nor has the refusal among Republicans to dump him been more irresponsible.

