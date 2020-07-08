When Trump says he disagrees with Fauci’s findings, it’s not clear what he means. One cannot disagree with facts, only deny them. Perhaps, then the president thinks Arizona, Texas, Florida and other states are “in a good place” despite a severe spike in cases that threatens to overwhelm their hospitals. Trump has been in abject denial for months, but as the virus overpowers health-care providers in red states, one wonders how long even usually sycophantic Republicans will react.

Is Arizona in a good place? “One in four COVID-19 tests in Arizona is coming back positive, the highest percentage in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University, and an indicator that there isn’t enough testing to keep up with the new coronavirus’ spread in the state,” the Arizona Republic reported. “Arizona’s COVID-19 metrics have been moving in the wrong direction for more than a month.” Arizona set a single-day record of 117 dead Tuesday, surpassing 105,000 total cases. Then there is the frightful reality that state is running out of hospital beds. (“State health officials report that 89% of the state’s intensive care unit beds were full as of last Tuesday, leaving 187 ICU beds for future patients,” AZ Big Media reported. “Additionally, 85% of inpatient beds are in use, leaving 1,140 beds unused statewide.”) In a good place? No.

Is Florida in a good place? The Miami Herald reports, “Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed 7,347 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 213,794. Of those, 2,066 cases were reported in Miami-Dade County, bringing the county’s total to 51,058 known cases as officials prepare to roll back reopenings such as restaurant indoor dining because of the increasing coronavirus cases.” There were also 63 deaths. It’s positive test rate climbed past 20 percent, a record for the state. The Post reports, “In a sign of intensifying trouble, 52 intensive care units across more than a third of the state’s counties had reached capacity by Tuesday, according to data released by the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration. Another 17 hospitals had also run out of regular beds.” In a good place? No.

What about Texas? CBS News reports, “Texas has once again broken its single-day record for new coronavirus cases. The state reported 10,028 new cases Tuesday as officials warned that hospitals are reaching capacity.” Texas also hit a record 60 deaths in a single day. Like Arizona, the hospital bed situation looks ominous: “Coronavirus hospitalizations have more than doubled in Texas over the last two weeks. Officials reported 9,268 people were sick with coronavirus in state hospitals Tuesday — another daily record.” And if that were not all bad enough: “An average of 13.5% of tests now come back positive, as of Monday. Texas Governor Greg Abbott previously warned that a positivity rate of over 10% would be a red flag for the state.” In a good place? No.

More than 2.9 million Americans have been infected, and at least 128,000 have died. Tens of thousands more are likely to die this summer, according to a batch of projections. In the cocoon of the White House, where everyone who sees him gets tested, Trump might be physically in a good place. The country is not. By his cavalier attitude, he is undercutting local and state health officials and failing to meet the health crisis. He is failing.

