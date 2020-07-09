Their latest ad going after Trump enablers in the Senate is deliciously satisfying for those who have watched Republicans twist themselves into pretzels to ignore, rationalize or minimize the damage President Trump has done to the country. Since all but Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) voted to acquit Trump at his impeachment trial — thereby leaving him in place to bollix up the coronavirus pandemic, continue currying favor with Vladimir Putin, enact revenge against decent, honorable Americans (including Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who resigned from the military on Wednesday) — they all share responsibility for the horrors unfolding before us. It is constitutionally and morally essential to hold them accountable for their cowardly refusal to uphold their oaths.

The Lincoln Project wants us to remember who they are:

The ad is powerful and has practical value in the near, intermediate and long terms.

AD

AD

In the current climate, attacks on their sycophantic loyalty to Trump (along with their atrocious polling) might prod them into doing some constructive things (e.g., passing the Heroes Act, demanding an accounting of the Russian bounties on U.S. military forces). Over the next few months, it may encourage them to run from Trump, changing their election message to “Don’t give former vice president Joe Biden Democratic majorities in both houses of Congress” and sealing the impression that he is a hopeless cause (which in turn will scare off donors). The most important consequence of the ad, however, is the long-term statement: If you supported Trump, your political career should end.

This is likely only the beginning of efforts to clear the decks in the Republican Party — for those interested in rebuilding it. Trump is not the only person who must lose if the party is to be rescued; the partners in Trumpism must go down with him. (In my mind, it will require such a thorough transformation you might as well start over with a new name and logo. The “Lincoln Party” or the “Union Party” might work). If one believes there should be no place in U.S. politics for a party built on white grievance, contempt for truth and just plain meanness, it is necessary to show that the problem was just not Trump but the men and women who went along with the cult, the lies, the worship of the Confederacy, the attacks on the rule of law and the xenophobia.

There is also, of course, the practical outcome: If you want Biden to govern closer to the center and repair the damage to the country and our democracy (e.g., pass voting rights reform, depoliticize the Justice Department, enact anti-corruption legislation) and succeed in a reform agenda (e.g., comprehensive immigration reform), it is best to give him a Senate majority including moderate senators from swing and red states — Colorado, North Carolina, Montana, Georgia, Maine — he can work with. (Republicans have proven over and over again they are unwilling to do anything but obstruct a Democratic president, so leaving them with the majority would simply perpetuate dysfunction.)

AD

AD

In sum, if you want a functional two-party system and rational governance after 2020, the Trump enablers need to go. Kicking them out would also be a fine way to reestablish a minimal requirement for decency and truthfulness for our public officials. Yes, the Lincoln Party is growing on me.