A new Pew Research poll released Thursday shows the public is very much in favor of eliminating qualified immunity for police officers: “Two-thirds of Americans (66%) say that civilians need to have the power to sue police officers to hold them accountable for misconduct and excessive use of force, even if that makes the officers’ jobs more difficult.” Less than a third agree with Trump and Republicans that “in order for police officers to do their jobs effectively, they need to be shielded from such lawsuits.” This holds across races (86 percent of African Americans and 60 percent of whites favor eliminating qualified immunity), though there are large differences by party affiliation (only 45 percent of Republicans oppose qualified immunity, compared with 84 percent of Democrats).

A slew of other proposals also gain majority support: “90% of the public favors a federal government database to track officers accused of misconduct. Three-quarters support giving civilian oversight boards the power to investigate and discipline officers accused of misconduct, and similar shares favor requiring officers to live in the places they police and outlawing police use of chokeholds or strangleholds.”

AD

AD

The police have fallen down in the eyes of many Americans when it comes to use of force, equal treatment of suspects and accountability. “There have been double-digit declines in the shares who say police forces do an excellent or good job of using the right amount of force for each situation (from 45% in 2016 to 35% today), treating racial and ethnic groups equally (47% to 34%) and holding officers accountable when misconduct occurs (44% to 31%).”

On the topic of defunding the police, the president’s position gets wide support. “Just 25% of Americans say spending on policing in their area should be decreased, with only 12% saying it should be decreased a lot; another 14% say it should be reduced a little.” (However, a Monmouth University poll released on Wednesday shows 77 percent think that “defund the police" refers to a change in how police do their job, while only 18 percent think it means to eliminate the police.)

The Pew poll is consistent with other surveys showing that most Americans think Black Lives Matter brought attention to real issues (71 percent in Monmouth’s poll) and that Trump’s handling of the protests made things worse (62 percent in Monmouth).

AD

AD

It should not be surprising that a president who thinks veneration of the Confederacy has widespread appeal would think George Wallace-like condemnation of civil rights protesters would have wide backing. Trump might be stuck in the 1950s, but most of America is not. While there is some erosion in concern about race from Republicans (the percentage saying underlying anger of these protesters is fully justified has fallen from 40 percent to 18 percent), after weeks of Trump’s racist rhetoric and vilification of protesters seeking racial justice, those who seek to demonize protesters and defend the police at all costs are on the wrong side of public opinion. That does not mean Trump, who appears to have gone all-in on racist appeals, will shift course; it does, however, show that Republicans are foolish to follow him.

Read more:

AD