The court’s ruling that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. had the right to obtain them was surely correct. Vance is investigating whether the Trump Organization broke New York law by falsifying business records to hide payments to women Trump allegedly had affairs with in exchange for their silence. In pursuit of that, it is essential that Vance obtain the records whose falsification he is trying to establish. By holding that he can, the court simply followed precedent and general principles of criminal law.

It is irrelevant whether that investigation is politically motivated. (Vance is a Democrat.) Politically motivated but valid investigations are not a novel feature in the U.S. legal system, where state and local district attorneys are elected and federal prosecutors frequently have sought elected office. President Bill Clinton faced a similar civil suit financed in part by his political opponents from a woman, Paula Jones, who alleged he sexually harassed her while a state employee. Courts in the Clinton case held that he had to testify under oath even though he was president because no person is above the law. Requiring Trump to produce the highly relevant information in Vance’s investigation is simply the logical consequence of the decision in Clinton’s case.

The same considerations clearly do not apply in the pair of cases involving the congressional subpoenas. Those committees, as the majority opinions noted, did not provide a specific reason Trump’s returns were directly relevant to their inquiries. The committees instead asserted a broad right to obtain material that might be relevant to their considerations. The court correctly noted that granting this assertion essentially gave Congress the upper hand in any disputes with the president, endangering the constitutionally mandated separation of powers.

The court was also surely aware of the intense political interest in the returns’ production. Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., writing for the majority, correctly observed that the subpoenas seeking the returns were in reality “a clash between rival branches of government over records of intense political interest for all involved.” He noted that such disputes had previously been negotiated without judicial intervention and that this practice ought not be disregarded.

This is not to say that Congress can never obtain a president’s personal records. The court again correctly remanded the cases for lower courts to determine whether Congress’s specific need for the records outweighed separation of powers concerns, based on a new set of legal tests. A similar threshold was met in the cases requiring President Richard M. Nixon to turn over tapes of conversations he had pertaining to the Watergate break-in and subsequent coverup, as those tapes were material evidence to both criminal investigations conducted by the special counsel, Leon Jaworski, and to congressional impeachment efforts. The congressional committees will have to show something similar to persuade a lower court to grant their subpoenas.

This ruling will surely disappoint anti-Trump partisans, but courts ought not to become the hit men in a political hatchet job. The 7-to-2 majority, which included all four of the court’s Democrats, clearly saw what they were being asked to do and declined. All who sincerely desire the rule of law should be glad they did.

