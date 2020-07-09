Let’s be clear: With infection numbers rising in much of the country and indoor gatherings serving as one of the key vectors of transmission, there’s much to be said for keeping theaters shuttered. Despite the complicated seating charts theaters have devised to make social distancing possible, the extra-intense cleanings they’ve promised to conduct between screenings and pledges the three biggest chains — Regal, Cinemark and AMC — have made to require mask usage by patrons, it’s hard to argue that the benefit of theaters being open outweighs the risk.

And yet theaters rightfully look at the reopening of restaurants, bars and churches and say “what gives?” Patrons at a movie theater are much less likely to spread this disease than close-talkers at a bar or an unknowingly infected waiter who hops from table to table. Singing hymns at church while standing shoulder to shoulder with your fellow parishioners seems much more likely to spread the coronavirus than silently munching on popcorn while watching classics like “Jaws.”

Of course, whatever movie theaters decide to do, patrons will ultimately make their own decisions. Polling suggests that a significant percentage of respondents — 32 percent, according to one from Reuters and Ipsos, and 21 percent, according to a survey commissioned by online ticketing purveyor Atom Tickets — would not return to theaters until a vaccine is available.

AD

AD

That’s months away, at the earliest, and it’s hard to blame those who are nervous given the number of people who are treating mask usage as a political litmus test. Nothing highlights the dire state of our discourse better than the fact that wearing a mask or not dovetails with one’s desire to “own the libs,” a reflection of the president’s refusal to wear a mask in public.

That said, some not-trivial percentage of moviegoers would gladly risk a trip to the theater if blockbusters such as “Tenet” and “Mulan” were playing. And those people would be right to wonder why government officials have taken such a hard line on restricting these gatherings while supporting the attendance of protests against police violence.

That’s doubly true given that so many public health officials seem to vary their guidance on the appropriateness of protest depending on how well the cause being advocated aligns with their principles. As one New York Times headline recently put it, tongue firmly in cheek: “Are Protests Dangerous? What Experts Say May Depend on Who’s Protesting What.” It’s as if public health officials were telling us that watching the latest Blumhouse horror flick increased your vulnerability to covid-19 infection, but that Pixar’s offerings were just fine.

AD

AD

Even the choice of venue for the lawsuit reflects the fecklessness of our moment and unpredictability of the response from our various governments.

“Exhibitors worried that suing New York, which also has yet to set a date for a state-wide re-opening of cinemas, would enrage Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who’s seen as more volatile than the mild-mannered [New Jersey Gov. Phil] Murphy, and set back the industry’s cause,” according to Variety’s Brent Lang and Gene Maddaus. Given New York’s absolute failure to control the spread of the coronavirus and the state’s disastrous decision to force nursing homes to accept recovering patients, angering Cuomo shouldn’t be high on the list of concerns when it comes to restarting life. And yet.

Simple economics is probably going to end up winning out: Studios aren’t going to release movies when they can’t ensure that movie theaters will be open. Perhaps this is for the best, given the state of the outbreak. But the best we can do still may exact a real cost. Theaters will suffer; some chains will likely go bankrupt. Studios will suffer; some will end up trading theatrical dollars for digital pennies. Moviegoers will suffer; those of us who love seeing pictures on the big screen will have to stop worrying and love the flat screen.

AD

AD

Perhaps all that suffering could have been avoided, in a better world, one where we got the pandemic under control with a clear focus on opening everything from schools to cinemas. But that’s not the world we’ve chosen, is it?

Read more: