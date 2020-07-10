Despite the limits placed by the coronavirus pandemic on his ability to campaign, Biden continues to say things he later tries to clarify or take back. And yet it doesn’t seem to matter.

Let’s consider a case study. In a recent interview with activist Ady Barkan, Biden discussed the federal government giving military equipment to local law enforcement — a policy that had been limited under the Obama administration but scaled up under Trump, and that has been cited as a driver of the militarization of local police. Biden said:

Surplus military equipment for law enforcement — they don’t need that. The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood, it’s like the military invading. They don’t know anybody. They become the enemy. They’re supposed to be protecting these people.

It’s unclear whether Biden meant that when they roll in like an invading army people begin to see the police as the enemy, or that when police start considering themselves soldiers they begin looking at the population as the enemy. Either one would be a perfectly legitimate and reasonable point to make.

But not surprisingly, Republicans cried “Joe Biden says police have become the enemy!!!” Friendly conservative outlets echoed the feigned outrage. It got heavy play on Fox, with the distortion you’d expect.

“Joe Biden says the police are ‘the enemy,’ ” said Trump superfan Lou Dobbs. “Those are his words, ‘the enemy.’ ” Sean Hannity repeated it four times in one show.

Yet outside of that insular right-wing bubble, nobody cared. Just as it should be.

That’s not to say other “gaffes” Biden has made haven’t gotten some more coverage. But it has been limited, temporary and ultimately meaningless.

For that, we can thank Trump.

With 133,000 Americans now dead from covid-19 and new infections climbing every day, and tens of millions of people still out of work, it’s ludicrous to get worked up over something a candidate says that he would immediately rephrase if you gave him the chance. How could anyone think otherwise, when we’re in the midst of such an extraordinary crisis?

We should note that the president can still make news when he says something particularly horrifying. But after 19,000 false or misleading claims and countless head-spinningly idiotic statements, it takes a lot for a Trump gaffe to really break through. He may get mocked on social media for bragging about acing a cognitive test that asks you to identify a picture of a camel and draw a clock, but only something like his recent statement that he requested a coronavirus testing slowdown to minimize infections will garner extended news coverage.

That’s because in that case, there was something very serious at play. Had Trump actually sought to limit testing, it would literally kill people, at a time when his abysmal mismanagement of the pandemic has already resulted in so many needless deaths.

But Republicans won’t stop trying to get people angry about Biden gaffes. They keep calling things “Biden’s ‘deplorables’ moment,” a reference to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 comment that half of Trump’s supporters could be classified as deplorable. (In retrospect, if anything she was too generous.) Hannity even tried to get people worked up about Biden once saying “woked” when he meant “woke.”

If we can agree for now that we shouldn’t concern ourselves with those kinds of trivial gaffes, we should try to keep it in mind come 2024, 2028 and every other election. Go ahead and laugh at a mangled sentence or explain to a politician why you object to something they said, but let’s not pretend that, in and of itself, something unfortunate that came out of their mouths one time revealed their true nature.

We waste our time worrying about gaffes in part because campaigns mostly involve candidates talking; it’s not until they take office that they actually start doing things. So we listen to them talk, then talk about how they talk.

But every presidential campaign involves life-and-death questions. Trump has said more stupid things than any president in history, but that’s not why he’s such a disaster. If you think the president we choose really matters — and who could deny that now? — then gaffes are just about the last thing we ever ought to worry about.

