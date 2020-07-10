This isn’t so much about the president’s records, although we would like to know how Russia funded his operation all those years. But that is not what was at stake. What was at stake is, is the president above the law? Is this court, a court friendly to the president, going to rule in favor of the executive branch and say that there is no congressional oversight, undermining our system of checks and balances? So, for us, that was what was important, and what is at stake is the system of checks and balances.

Second, she blasted Trump’s effort to undermine the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by threatening to cut off money to states unless schools opened. “Everybody I know wants to open up the schools. Indeed, a large percentage, overwhelmingly, the teachers want to open up the schools, but it has to be safe for the children.” She sneered at Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s suggestion that kids should buck up and accept the risk in returning to schools. “No, we don’t want our children to take risks to go to school. We are supposed to mitigate for any damage. We are supposed to keep them safe. So, with stiff competition, that was one of the most ill‑informed statements — stiff competition, though, in this administration on this and other subjects,” Pelosi said.

Third, with the latest figures on weekly unemployment claims, Pelosi pointed out that the country has had 16 straight weeks with more than 1 million claims filed. Given this, delay on the House-passed Heroes Act is unconscionable, not to mention politically dumb. “If we do not help our state and local governments honoring our heroes, if we do not kill off this virus and if we do not put money in the pockets of the American people, our economy will only worsen,” she warned.

She added, “It is an imperative that we put something together that passes out of the Congress, signed by the president, by the end of July so that . . . people who have uncertainty in their lives because of unemployment, uncertainty in their lives because of just not having resources, will have the comfort of knowing, and therefore the consumer confidence, to spend, which is so important.”

Fourth, she indicated she has the leverage on the Heroes Act and was not about to let employers off the hook for unsafe workplaces. “We think there is a path to talk about protecting businesses and workers and customers who come in, and that is our OSHA provision. . . . But don’t say, ‘You all have to go back to work even if it isn’t safe. And, by the way, we are removing all responsibility from the employer.’ I mean, that’s — no.”

It is hard to disagree that Republicans’ negotiating position has worsened given the soaring number of covid-19 cases — and the sinking approval rating of Trump and his fellow Republicans.

Whether it’s Trump’s imperial presidency, the rush to return children to school, the economy or Republicans’ last gasp to reward business allies, Pelosi is holding all the cards. The question is just how long Republicans plan to infuriate the public and hold out on widely popular measures.

