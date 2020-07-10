On Thursday, Trump suffered another blow when the most respected voice on the subject bashed Florida for its premature opening:

Florida on Thursday crossed the 4,000-death threshold for the pandemic and logged the most deaths in a 24-hour period: 120. The state also drew the criticism of the nation’s top infectious disease expert. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, called out Florida for bypassing guidelines and opening too soon. “Certainly Florida,” he said, in an interview with the FiveThirtyEight podcast on Thursday, “jumped over a couple of checkpoints.”

What’s more, because they opened unwisely and unleashed the virus, it may now be necessary to close down the economy again. “I think any state that is having a serious problem, that state should seriously look at shutting down,” he told the Wall Street Journal. If that happens Trump’s goal of revving up the economy quickly will be obliterated. (Remember when Jared Kushner insisted we would be “rocking” by July? Instead, we are reeling.)

Even the CDC does not seem keen on fudging the science to meet Trump’s reelection timetable. “Our guidelines are our guidelines, but we are going to provide additional reference documents to aid basically communities in trying to open K-through-12s,” said Robert Redfield, the CDC director. “It’s not a revision of the guidelines; it’s just to provide additional information to help schools be able to use the guidance we put forward.”

Will parents, mayors and governors continue to listen to Trump, whose advice sent them hurtling back into pandemic hell and struggling to prevent hospitals from being overrun, or the medical experts who have been warning all along what steps are needed, what a premature reopening would entail and what testing and tracing had to be in place before ending stay-at-home orders?

Trump’s threat to withhold funds is an idle one. Congress has appropriated money for the Education Department, a record amount by the way, for the balance of the fiscal year (ending Sept. 30). Unless the Republican-controlled Senate or Trump wants to run on shutting down schools (unlikely, even for a politician as self-destructive as Trump), money will in all likelihood be there through the end of Trump’s term. In other words, Trump makes a threat he cannot carry out, the only result of which is to remind parents, teachers and everyone else of his dangerous contempt for experts and disregard of the health of Americans, including children.

Given that more than 56 million children who attend public schools and 7.6 million people work in public schools (there is some overlap between the two) — with both groups represented in every state — it is hard to imagine a more effective way of scaring off voters. Sure, Trump wants to get the economy back up and running, which will require children go back to school (or have other child-care arrangements) but he makes exactly the same error as he did when demanding businesses reopen: You have to stamp out the virus and have a rigorous testing and training program in place before you start reopening. If not, you wind up with the worst of both worlds — soaring numbers of cases and a shuttered economy — which is precisely where Trump has put us.

