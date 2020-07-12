“By this action, President Trump abused the powers of his office in an apparent effort to reward Roger Stone for his refusal to cooperate with investigators examining the President’s own conduct,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) said in a written statement released Friday. “No other president has exercised the clemency power for such a patently personal and self-serving purpose.”

Stone’s clemency should remind all Americans of the necessity of removing Trump at the ballot box and seeking a full accounting of Attorney General William P. Barr’s role in running interference for the president (e.g., spinning the Mueller report, turning a blind eye toward criminality in the Ukraine scandal, intervening to block Stone’s and Michael Flynn’s punishments). It should remind voters that if not for the spinelessness of every Republican senator save Utah’s Mitt Romney, Trump would not have survived impeachment to seek vengeance on witnesses (e.g., Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman), corruptly protect his friends and incompetently manage a pandemic, leading to the unnecessary deaths of tens of thousands. With the pardon of Stone, we can affirm that Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins’s assertion that he learned his lesson from impeachment was delusional.

However, we will need far more than an electoral shellacking of Republicans to address the damage Trump has done to the Justice Department and the rule of law. Ten simple measures would begin to repair our justice system:

1. A thorough redo of the special counsel/independent counsel law is necessary. The counsel’s final report should be issued to Congress and/or the courts, depriving a potentially corrupt attorney general or president the opportunity to pre-edit or spin it. Additional legislation should clarify that a special counsel is empowered to make specific findings of illegality. The DOJ guidelines preventing prosecution of the president while still in office should be revisited.

2. Congress must reassert the power of the purse. The executive branch must report all holds/impounds on congressionally appropriated funds. “Emergency” powers should be reexamined, tightened and clarified to prevent the sort of unilateral misappropriation of funds we saw regarding the wall.

3. Severe criminal penalties should be exacted for revealing the identity of whistleblowers or threatening and/or punishing federal employees for providing truthful testimony.

4. A new, speedy enforcement mechanism is required for contempt of Congress citations, allowing lawmakers to get a swift and definitive resolution of its conflicts with the executive branch.

5. We need a barrier between the White House and Justice Department to prevent political interference in specific cases, targets of investigation and prosecutorial recommendations. Any such communications must be logged and made available to the inspector general and/or Congress.

6. Legislation should specify that solicitation of campaign help from a foreign government is illegal. All contacts between a campaign and representatives of a foreign government must be disclosed (akin to the law governing foreign agents).

7. Beefed-up ethical training and guidelines for Justice attorneys should reaffirm they are obligated to report to the inspector general and/or courts any political interference in cases involving the president, his relatives and associates. Justice employees should face immediate termination for misrepresenting facts and/or law to a court or Congress (or failing to report orders to do so). Violation of DOJ ethical guidelines should trigger automatic referral to the attorney’s home-state bar authority for professional discipline.

8. The order of succession (before confirmation of a replacement) in the event of termination or resignation of the attorney general or a U.S. attorney should be written into law.

9. The president and vice president must be required to release 10 years of tax returns and to place all financial holdings in a blind trust. In addition, Congress must strengthen enforcement of conflicts of interest rules for the executive branch, enact penalties for Hatch Act violations, set out specific procedures for divestment of business holdings by all senior executive branch employees and mandate reporting of foreign emoluments (which can be defined by statute). A right of private action should be available to seek disgorgement of moneys received in violation of the emoluments clause.

10. Congress should enact a proposed law directing DOJ to provide Congress with “all investigative materials related to an offense for which the President pardons an individual if the offense arises from an investigation in which the President, or a relative of the President, is a target, subject, or witness.”

Should Democrats win the White House and the Senate majority, there may be real incentive for Republicans to join Democrats in passing such measures. Trump has demonstrated that legal norms are not sufficient to prevent gross executive overreach. The solution must entail legal restraints on the executive branch to prevent future presidents from following Trump’s example and to restore confidence in the Justice Department.

