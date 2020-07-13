But it’s probably most accurate to say young Justin spent much of the years between the death of his famous father in 2000 and his election to Parliament in 2008 simply being a full-time Trudeau.

AD

He sat on the board of the family foundation, made cameos in movies, stripped for charity, handed out the “Stupidest Man of the Year” award and toured the country giving speeches that could be charitably called “motivational.” Among the heirs of Pierre Elliott Trudeau, the iconic prime minister, Justin was hardly alone in making the most of his name — his mother, Margaret, and brother Sacha both enjoyed similar sinecures of establishment patronage.

AD

It’s this history that has come to haunt Canada’s second Trudeau administration, as the prime minister sits accused of having improperly approved a $900 million sole-sourced government contract to the WE Foundation, a high-profile charity that repeatedly provided lucrative speaking gigs for his family during the course of their careers as professional Trudeaus.

The story is big news and has provoked an official investigation by the parliamentary ethics officer, but the bigger question is why this sort of thing keeps happening. In under five years, Trudeau has led a uniquely scandal-plagued administration, born from his idiosyncratic mix of elitism and obliviousness. It’s now clear Canadian governance is being actively hindered by a prime minister with a deeply warped perception of what is and isn’t okay, as informed by his “unique life and status,” as the CBC’s Aaron Wherry euphemistically put it.

AD

Trudeau’s first big scandal involved a decision to spend his Christmas break on a Caribbean island owned by the Aga Khan, the wealthy and well-connected leader of the Ismaili Muslims, who also happens to head a Canadian charity receiving government grants. The logic of the ensuing ethics investigation was a bit otherworldly — the Aga Khan, who had been a pallbearer at Trudeau’s father’s funeral, was deemed not close enough to the prime minister to count as a “friend,” which Trudeau had tried to argue, since “friends” are permitted to do personal favors for politicians under Canadian law. In other words, Trudeau was found to have been close enough to the multibillionaire religious philanthropist to have easy access to his holiday suite, yet not close enough for this to have been acceptable. The rules, clearly, were not written with cases like his in mind.

AD

Trudeau’s second scandal revolved around one of his most stereotypically elite preoccupations, inherited from his similarly single-minded father: appeasing Quebec. Accordingly, he employed his powers to “circumvent, undermine and ultimately attempt to discredit” prosecutors leveling corruption charges against SNC-Lavalin — a notorious construction firm nevertheless considered a “crown jewel” of the Quebec oligarchy. Trudeau proved pliable to lobbying and became obsessed with ensuring the survival of a debased corporation in order to “protect jobs” and prop up a favored firm in his favorite province.

Then came the blackface revelations, which once seemed in danger of derailing the prime minister’s 2019 reelection. Last fall, the world learned that Trudeau’s sheltered upbringing had been powerful enough to prevent him from learning — well into adulthood — that it’s wrong to run around impersonating dark-skinned people with face paint. Reflections on a particularly infamous 2001 party, in which Trudeau appeared with a darkened face and over-the-top Aladdin get-up, revealed the future PM inhabited a rarefied world of sycophants eager to laugh off even his most grotesque antics.

AD

Viewed against all this, the WE Foundation scandal is clearly of a piece. The charity is a powerful pillar of the Canadian establishment, headed by a pair of celebrity brothers whose personal brand — imprecisely progressive, piously self-righteous — aligns well with Trudeau’s own. An intellectually swaddled prime minister thus made a characteristic error in seeing no problem using the power of the state to reward an organization that played a critical role in augmenting his family myth and thereby making his political career possible. What’s good for Canada’s already rich and powerful is taken to be good for the country at large, because Trudeau lacks the capacity to distinguish the two.

AD

The prime minister’s critics, however, are naive if they expect serious political fallout.

Trudeau has been elected twice, with the roots of his bad behavior widely known. Since he is incapable of change, it’s more likely the standards of Canadian political propriety will simply continue to deform around him.

AD