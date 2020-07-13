When I arrived in South Korea, I was granted citizenship, attended university and later became an activist against the North Korean regime. I soon founded an organization, Fighters for a Free North Korea, that launches balloons into the North. Our balloons carry food, leaflets and even USB drives filled with films, books and news. They drop into towns and villages and act as windows to the outside world for an otherwise trapped population. Our leaflets carry the truth about the Kim family: They are not gods, they are human, and they must be resisted. The truth is what the Kim dynasty is most afraid of.

I know that our work is effective, because in 2011 North Korea sent an assassin with a poison needle to kill me. He was intercepted by South Korean intelligence and confessed to the plot. In 2012, there was a second failed attempt. Packages containing animal corpses have been mailed to my office.

Four weeks ago, Kim Yo Jong, sister of dictator Kim Jong Un, denounced human rights activists who send balloons across the border. “Human scum,” she called us. The fury and rage of the regime, seeing its monopoly of information threatened so overtly, are palpable. South Korea, however, is a democracy, and distributing leaflets is a basic act of free speech. It is nonviolent and educational and allows citizens to engage in direct communication with those suffering under North Korean oppression.

But shockingly, South Korean President Moon Jae-in seems to agree with the dictator’s sister. Just hours after her threats, the South Korean government announced that it would outlaw the balloon launches. Now, it has gone a step further and is pressing charges against my organization as well as a group led by my brother on the basis of a law that prohibits “unauthorized” dealings with the North.

Ten days ago, a TV station revealed my home address to the world, exposing me to other North Korean assassins and their supporters in the South. My personal bank accounts are under investigation, and the government has forbidden me from leaving the country. On June 30, the government moved to pull the civic licenses of our nongovernmental organization, preventing us from holding charity fundraisers.

In the hope of appeasing the North, Moon is impeding the work of activists fighting the North’s human rights violations. His administration has cut overall funding dedicated to defending human rights in North Korea by 92 percent.

In 2018, the Moon administration sent National Intelligence Service agents to interfere with a speech by former North Korean diplomat Thae Yong-ho, the highest-ranking defector living today and the target of numerous assassination attempts. The Moon administration has also pressured think tanks and other institutions that have aired critical views of the North. Former U.S. diplomat David Straub was reportedly fired from the Sejong Institute for criticizing government policies. In another case, a government-linked think tank cut off funding to the U.S.-Korea Institute after it refused to fire its outspoken director.

Most shockingly, the Moon administration has done its best to thwart the North Korea Human Rights Act. Passed by the country’s legislature in March 2016 after more than a decade of debate, the act mandated the creation of a human rights foundation dedicated to helping North Koreans, an archive to record and inform about the historical abuses of the Kim dictatorship, and a high-level committee focused on human rights in North Korea. Yet Moon’s government has actively hampered the work of these institutions. He allowed leases to expire on key buildings, reduced budget allocations and refused to abide by the provisions of the legislation.

Moon is disrupting the efforts of activists and defectors to improve the lives of North Koreans and provide an alternative narrative to the Kim regime’s lies and brainwashing. Silenced defectors cannot inform the world about the atrocities taking place inside the North. Muzzled academics cannot study and compare different policies. Intimidated journalists cannot keep the public informed and aware of the government’s actions.

Human rights groups should not be persecuted for encouraging free thought in North Korea. If the goal is to one day have free speech in the North, we cannot accept censorship in the South.

If Moon continues to subdue activists, academics and anyone opposed to his policies, he will not only fail to help end dictatorship in North Korea. He will also erode liberal democracy in the South.