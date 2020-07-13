BASH: I’m a parent. I want my school-aged child to go back to school as much as you are saying you want for everybody.

But the question is, can it happen safely?

So, can you — by saying what you just said, also assure parents, students, children, everybody who’s there, that they’re going to be able to do so safely?

DEVOS: Well, we know that children get the virus at a far lower rate than any other part of the population.

And, again, there’s — there is no — nothing in the data that would suggest that kids being back in school is — is dangerous to them. And, in fact, it’s — it’s more a matter of their health and well-being that they be back in school.

And we have seen this in countries, other countries in Europe and elsewhere in the world, where students have gone back to school and have done so very successfully. That should be the goal.

BASH: Well, we do know that children can spread the virus. … And here’s what the CDC guidelines say: “If children meet in groups, it can put everyone at risk. Children can pass this virus onto others who have an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.”

That’s your own federal government’s guidelines. …

And it sounds like what you’re saying is you, as the secretary of education, is compelling — you are compelling schools to reopen regardless of what’s happening.

DEVOS: No, what we're saying is that kids need to be back in school, and that school leaders across the country need to be making plans to do just that.

There's going to be the exception to the rule, but the rule should be that kids go back to school this fall. And where there are little flare-ups or hot spots, that can be dealt with on a school-by-school or a case-by-case basis.

And there’s a — there ample opportunity to have kids in school. You know, there’s many counties across the country that have virtually no cases. And so school leaders need to be looking at the granular data, the — right on the ground where they are, and — and looking at, if there are problems, then how are you going to deal with them?

But the — the goal needs to be that kids are learning full-time again this fall.

BASH: And I — again, I don’t — I just want to make clear, nobody has any goal that’s different from that.

Everybody wants children to learn in the best possible conditions. But there's also the question of safety and balancing those. And I'm not hearing a plan from you on how to get to that goal of children in school learning, but doing so safely.

Does the Department of Education have a plan to do that?

DEVOS: Well, the Department of Education has been working hard the last several months.

All of my team, we’ve been working closely with state school leaders to ensure that they had maximum flexibility, waiving tests, providing student loan relief, all things that have helped local education leaders and state leaders do the right things for their students.



