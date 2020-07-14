The need to protect teachers and students is tremendously important, but this decision must be made with the fullest picture of health and safety in mind. Unclear references to teacher and student physical and mental health are not a sufficient explanation for failing to provide a full-time option.

AD

Full-time instructions is not some outlier position and should be possible given Virginia’s final phase guidance. Numerous districts in the United States and all over the world are attempting to manage their risks to get their students back in school full-time. Considering all the factors, the American Academy of Pediatrics strongly advocates that “all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.” Arlington needs to follow suit. Conditions on the ground can change and we need to be prepared to meet those conditions. However, that is not an excuse for failing to provide a full-time plan given the current information at hand.

AD

There has been no substantive assessment of why full-time instruction was not selected and no public guidance from the county on what standards, if any, need to be met to get kids back in school. Even more concerning, there was no assessment provided about the consequences of the superintendent’s proposed plan. Arlington Public Schools owes residents a breakdown of the expected cost of the plan on the mental, economic and educational well-being of students and their families. It’s unsound policymaking to offer vague, one-sided justifications without being transparent about the consequences that decision will have. This is particularly important when discussing our most vulnerable populations.

Everyone in Arlington is concerned about the divide between the educational performance of high- and low-income populations. We know that virtual instruction can have substantial downsides. Those downsides are particularly harmful for lower-performing students. Parents understand this, and some are already starting to line up tutors for group learning environments. It’s a nice alternative — if you can afford it. Add to this the increased behavioral challenges and the pronounced economic and mental strain, and you have a recipe for some very negative long-term effects. This is why the board must publicly release at least some practical analysis of these expected outcomes.

AD

We recognize that there is no perfect solution. We can and should protect vulnerable students and teachers with distance-learning options. But there is a growing body of information about who faces higher and lower risks. Combining this knowledge with the risk factors associated with keeping our children out of school is the only way an informed decision can be made. To date, the only data publicly released as part of the decision-making process has been a nonscientific poll that provided opinions that could be completely different a month from now. The parents and citizens of Arlington deserve a better accounting from their public servants.

AD

Policymaking is difficult right now. The challenges are numerous, and the political climate is such that any choice you make will be met with a fierce response, often invoking apocalyptic consequences. Arlington Parents for Education does not intend to add to this overly negative environment. Nevertheless, some parents are disappointed in how the board has approached this challenge. Parents and children need a full-time option. The world won’t end without it, but some residents of our county will be worse off, and those with the fewest resources will fall significantly further behind.

Read more:

AD