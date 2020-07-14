Democrats certainly improved Latino turnout in 2018, but they also made significant inroads in sprawling suburbs outside major cities. President Trump’s unique ability to turn off college-educated white voters was happening in Texas, just as it was everywhere else.

Democrats going into this cycle had less confidence they could oust Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), who is not nearly as divisive as Cruz. The buzz in Democratic circles was that Democrats were competitive enough in Texas to force Republicans to spend resources on Trump’s reelection, even if Democrats’ chances of winning were slight. Then came the polls and an explosion of coronavirus cases spurred by Trump-encouraged irresponsible behavior (a premature reopening and refusal to enact a statewide mask requirement).

Former vice president Joe Biden is in a virtual dead heat with Trump in FiveThirtyEight’s average. Since early June, Biden has not trailed in any poll by more than four points, and he has enjoyed leads of up to five points in two recent polls. Texas is as much in play as states such as Arizona, Georgia and Ohio.

Sure enough, Biden is out with his first general-election ad in Texas:

Aside from a few images of the Lone Star state and Biden specifically mentioning “Texas,” the ad could be directed at persuadable suburban voters in any state — especially women, who are increasingly hostile to Trump. The ad also reflects polling that consistently shows Americans are more concerned about their health and more worried about reopening too fast than they are about a delayed opening that will drag down the economy.

A recent poll showed 65 percent of Texans thought it was not safe to send their children back to school. Trump’s edict to reopen — or else! — and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’s imperious attitude that children should learn to take risks play perfectly into Biden’s hands.

If Democrats win in Texas, they are likely also to win in many other swing states from Pennsylvania to Florida. Democrats would be looking at a blowout, in other words. Losing Texas would have an outsized impact on the GOP. Nothing would strike more fear into the party than the loss of the reliably red state with the biggest electoral haul. It is hard to envision a more stunning confirmation of Republicans’ marginalization than to lose in a state so identified with the fate and the ethos of the modern Democratic Party.

Ironically, John Tower’s 1961 victory in Texas made him the first Republican senator from the Deep South since Reconstruction, marking the Southern white voters’ shift in affiliation from Dixiecrat Democrats to Republicans. The civil rights movement, countered by the Republicans’ Southern Strategy, flipped the political identity of the South that had been rapidly Democratic since the Civil War. It may take Trump to show the limits of an implicitly race-based strategy — losing the same state that started the South’s stampede out of the Democratic Party. That dramatic reversal in turn might force the Republican Party, finally, to abandon its know-nothing brand of Confederate-venerating populism. As goes Texas, so goes the nation?

