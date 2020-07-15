That’s why we are going to achieve a carbon-pollution-free electricity sector by 2035. And we need to get to work right away.

We’ll need scientists at national labs and land-grant universities and HBCUs to improve and innovate the technologies needed to generate, store, and transmit this clean electricity.

We’ll need engineers to design them and workers to manufacture them.

We’ll need iron workers and welders to install them.

And we’ll become the world's largest exporter of these technologies, creating even more jobs.

We know how to do this. Our administration rescued the auto industry and helped them retool, made solar energy the same cost as traditional energy, weatherized more than a million homes — and we will do it again — bigger and faster and smarter.