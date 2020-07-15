Asuquo was a gay man who grew up in Nigeria, a country that criminalizes homosexuality. Back home, Asuquo met a man on a dating app and went on what he thought was a first date. When he arrived at the meeting location, Asuquo was beaten and attacked by members of a gang. Asuquo went to the police station, but the police refused to take a report. Bleeding and ashamed, he recovered at home. Some time later, Asuquo was contacted by the gang, which demanded money, but Asuquo couldn’t pay. In February 2017, Asuquo fled to the United States on a tourist visa, leaving behind his job, his home, his friends and his future in a desperate attempt to protect himself and his family.

AD

AD

Seven months after he arrived, Asuquo looked at the floor as he described what had become of his life in the United States. Asuquo was living in Washington and sleeping on the floor of a stranger’s living room. During the day, he made a point to make himself “as invisible as possible” so as not to disturb his temporary host, whom he met online. Asuquo struggled to keep his legal appointments because he didn’t have enough money for public transportation. He survived on white rice. He thought about suicide. Every day, he felt lost, lonely and afraid. When Asuquo applied for asylum, he joined an estimated 50,000 other asylum seekers living in our region who are now in danger of being deported to countries where they fled life-threatening persecution.

On June 15, the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security released dozens of pages of dense legalese that would make it nearly impossible for an individual to claim asylum in the United States. In Asuquo’s case, he would be denied asylum because his persecution was perpetrated by a criminal organization as opposed to government officials. The proposed rules do not take into account the possibility that government officials would fail to condemn the work of criminal organizations because of an unjust law.

From day one, the Trump administration has continually restricted both illegal and legal immigration, vilifying immigrants and creating a culture of fear for those seeking haven in the United States. This latest rule is the culmination of that multi-year assault on refugee and asylum protection, creating a path to asylum so narrow that one struggles to imagine how any asylum seeker would actually be granted it.

AD

AD

But there is still a way to fight back. AsylumWorks is fighting alongside 502 immigrant-serving organizations nationwide to mobilize communities to submit a public comment opposing this new regulation. Under federal law, the government is required to read each and every unique comment before moving forward, giving our allies a window of opportunity to slow down the legal process. The deadline to submit a public comment is July 15. It is critical that we make a final push to oppose regulations that inherently violate the United States’ duties under domestic and international law. The more comments submitted, the more lives we can save.

AsylumWorks’ clients became targets in their countries of origin because of their work to advance the principles that define America: democratic governance, women’s rights, ethnic and racial equality, religious freedom, LGBTQ rights and free speech. Our asylum seekers come from diverse backgrounds but are united in their belief that the United States is a country that values safety and freedom. If these rules are published as written, deserving individuals such as Asuquo will be denied and the United States will renounce its position as a world leader on human rights.

Read more:

AD