Indeed: The metal icons of the cult of the Lost Cause are “white noise.”

Fittingly, a number of those removed under orders from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney now reside under tarps at the city’s sewage treatment plant. That would seem like a great place to ignore them. Maybe forever.

AD

AD

But a lawsuit seeks to have them restored to their pedestals. Given the Lost Cause tendencies of some members of the Richmond judiciary, the mayor may want to keep a crane operator on speed dial.

But what about McEachin’s larger point: that there are more issues to address than just the Confederate bronzes?

He’s right. There are plenty of issues to address, particularly as the pandemic still rages and the economy sputters.

One of those issues is fixing the commonwealth’s decaying public school infrastructure. Yes, some Democratic gubernatorial candidates, including state Sen. Jennifer L. McClellan (Richmond) and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, for example, support tackling this long-festering problem.

AD

They lag badly behind Paul Goldman, my former Post writing partner and now a candidate for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. Goldman has championed the issue for years and made it a key pillar of his campaign.

AD

It’s too bad the General Assembly, whether it was under Republican or Democratic control, voted down measures that would have kick-started a fix for the problem.

It was particularly noxious to witness House Democrats throttle a proposal from Del. Israel D. O’Quinn (R-Bristol) to provide state grants for school repairs. His proposal had the backing of rural school districts.

According to the Roanoke Times, “O’Quinn said a Democratic delegate told him that Democrats had to kill the bill because ‘it came from higher up,’ presumably the governor’s office.”

AD

Nice — though not out of character for a state whose politicians make passionate speeches about children and education but are reluctant to actually do much about either.

Maybe that reluctance will fade. Though I don’t hold out much hope Republicans will be very interested in the idea, despite their YOLO-like mania to reopen public schools to in-person instruction five days a week (never mind if the roofs leak, the masonry is crumbling and the plumbing is held together with duct tape and hope in a lot of those buildings).

AD

Perhaps they are merely following their own order from higher up — presumably, the White House.

There are other issues, with economic recovery and the lasting effects of the novel coronavirus at the top.

AD

A Richmond Federal Reserve survey of the regional effects of the coronavirus on “low- and moderate-income (LMI) communities and the organizations that serve them” found “significant disruption in economic conditions” with “two-thirds of … respondents in both [April and June] survey periods expected recovery to be difficult.”

A plurality (41 percent) of survey respondents expect it will take more than a year for conditions to return to pre-coronavirus levels among the lower- and moderate-income communities.

Richmond Fed president Tom Barkin was even blunter, writing that economic dislocation is falling hardest on those who can least afford it: “Most distressingly, people of color have disproportionately fallen victim to the virus, and they’ve also been more likely to face job loss — underscoring historic fault lines in our society that are painfully tangible at present.”

AD

AD

Schools, jobs, discrimination and indifference. Hard-to-solve issues a pandemic has made even worse.

It’s easy to see why some prefer the familiar comfort of the white noise surrounding those Confederate statues under tarps near the sewage treatment plant.