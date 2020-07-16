Under the proposed bill, media outlets large and small would pay a 3 percent tax on all advertising revenue. As ads represent most of the income that local outlets use to support their journalism, this would require cuts to budgets that have already been depleted by the crisis. My publication, Washingtonian magazine, has cut positions already, and we don’t want to be forced to do more. Other publications may face even more drastic choices — going out of business or moving out of D.C. Local news has already taken a beating across the country. Between 2004 and 2015, the United States lost 1,800 print publications, a real loss for our communities and our democracy. Whether this bill prompts outright closures or merely causes layoffs, the net effect would be fewer journalists covering D.C.'s culture, businesses and neighborhoods.

The council’s tax proposal, though, is worse than just a tax on media outlets. In the case of local publications, it’s effectively a tax on the small businesses who advertise with us — restaurants, boutiques, local service providers — many of whom are also struggling in the face of the coronavirus economic crisis. Advertising, for these small businesses, isn’t about splashy brand-building. It’s about getting customers in the door so they can stay in business.

There’s also the question of fairness. If the bill passes, Washingtonian will pay a tax that Bethesda magazine, located just a few miles away, would not have to pay. The Hill and the Atlantic would be on the hook for a fee that wouldn’t apply to Arlington-based Politico and Axios. Channel Four would be taxed, but Channel Seven would not. Media outlets have already shown a willingness to move across the river. The D.C. Council shouldn’t do things that accelerate this trend.

Finally, it’s a good bet that the measure would effectively incentivize bad behavior. In legacy media, there are very few deals anymore in which an advertiser simply buys a page of advertising and writes a check. These days, the arrangements often involve multi-prong deals involving live events, event underwriting, custom content, social-media campaigns and more. Under a tax regime that applies a fee to ads, publishers would be motivated to dodge the fee in tricky ways — sign a contract that charges $1 for a high-profile ad but thousands for a lower-profile bit of custom media, say. D.C.’s taxpayers would not see a windfall, the local media outlets would spend valuable time and money on creative accounting, and no one would win (except, maybe, the accountants).

Local news all across the United States is in trouble, and the country is the worse for it. Taxing ads for small local outlets won’t kill big corporate media chains or do much harm to big-name political advertisers. What it would do is punish the people and businesses of Washington, my hometown. Amid an unprecedented crisis, that’s the last thing we need.