We can safely say that President Trump, due to a combination of ignorance and his own peculiar personality flaws, simply doesn’t understand what the country needs. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is no fool. So his actions may seem even less sensible.

There is, however, one clear explanation for what he’s doing: He has already given up on the idea of Trump being reelected, and he’s planning for the future.

Let’s begin with the horror of the moment. Last week another 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance; the total number who are either getting UI or waiting for it is over 36 million, or one in five American workers. Yet the enhanced unemployment benefits included in the Cares Act rescue package, which provided an extra $600 a week and have been a lifeline for millions, are set to expire at the end of the month.

That’s not to mention that we’re on the cusp of a housing crisis, millions of Americans have lost their health coverage, and state and local budgets are imploding.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic is erupting. On Thursday, we registered more than 70,000 new cases of covid-19, the highest total yet.

Yet one gets no sense of urgency from Republicans about passing a new rescue bill. Trump has become convinced that the only important thing to do is a payroll tax cut, which, as a way of stimulating the economy is weak, to say the least. It would give more of its benefits to higher-income people, who pay more than those with modest incomes. It would give nothing to the tens of millions of unemployed Americans. And it would weaken the Social Security and Medicare trust funds (which Republicans probably don’t mind).

And what does McConnell want? He’s supposed to deliver a stimulus bill next week, and his highest priority is limiting people’s ability to sue businesses, hospitals, or schools if they contract covid-19.

That’s part of the long Republican effort to bar people who are injured or abused from access to the courts. But as an economic stimulus, it’s utterly useless.

Nor is McConnell showing any particular urgency about passing a bill at all. A source who was present on a conference call of Senate Democrats on Tuesday tells me that Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) told his colleagues that he has gotten no outreach from McConnell on the bill.

According to other reports, McConnell hasn’t spoken to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) about it either. Which suggests he’s just going to drop something he knows Democrats will reject out of hand, and which will therefore go nowhere.

That doesn’t mean we might not get some kind of agreement eventually. But it will probably take until after the enhanced UI benefits expire, delivering a vicious blow to the economy at the worst possible time.

That’s not to mention the fact that we can’t have an economic recovery until we get the pandemic under control. Yet both the Trump administration and congressional Republicans are acting as though they did their best to stop the pandemic and now there’s nothing more to do, so they’re giving up.

Trump certainly has. He seems to genuinely believe that, as he has said many times, eventually the virus will “sort of just disappear,” and therefore all that’s necessary is to force businesses and schools to open.

But McConnell knows what’s happening. He has surely looked around and realized that with the pandemic surging, there is simply no way the economy is going to come roaring back before November. He’s seen the polls showing Trump trailing presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 10 points or more. He knows that the political environment grows less favorable to the GOP by the day. He understands that the odds his party will retain control of the Senate are probably 50-50 at best.

So from where he sits, the best outcome now may be to use the next stimulus package to win some minor ideological victories, but not allow it to be substantial enough to set the stage for a genuine recovery. That way, if and when Biden becomes president in 2021, the situation will be no less dire than it is now — and maybe more so.

And the worse things are in the country at that point, the better it is for Republicans. Just as they did when Barack Obama was president, they can blame Democrats for their own mistakes, then force austerity measures that sabotage the economy and slow the recovery.

If you were a Republican and you thought that Trump was doomed no matter what, this might be your best-case scenario.

Of course, to think that you’d have to be utterly amoral — indifferent to the country’s suffering if it could be weaponized for some political advantage. In other words, you’d have to be Mitch McConnell.

And that’s why the next stimulus will be completely inadequate to the crisis we face. Combine Trump’s catastrophic incompetence with McConnell’s nihilism, and this is what you get.