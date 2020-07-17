Republicans should be nervous not just because of Trump’s rotten approval ratings or his abysmal ratings for handling the coronavirus. (The Post reports: “[A] Post-ABC poll shows 38 percent of Americans approve of his handling of the outbreak, down from 46 percent in May and 51 percent in March. Sixty percent disapprove, up from 53 percent in May and 45 percent in March.”) Nor are Republicans’ concerns limited to the surge in coronavirus cases, which will impede economic recovery and raise the death toll. On top of all that, they now face a president who is actively suppressing potential votes for them.

CNN reports: “Republican officials throughout the country are reacting with growing alarm to President Donald Trump’s attacks on mail-in ballots, saying his unsubstantiated claims of mass voting fraud are already corroding the views of GOP voters, who may ultimately choose not to vote at all if they can’t make it to the polls come November.” We’ve heard this argument before: Democrats, nonpartisan groups and even some Republican heretics who dissent from Trump’s view that the fewer people who vote the better for the GOP issued similar warnings and urged Congress to help funding voting-by-mail.

As pro-voting voices have argued, voting-by-mail (entirely or in part) has been used successfully in many states without evidence of fraud and without giving either side an advantage. (Conversely, Republicans’ refusal in the Wisconsin elections in April to extend the time for return of mail-in ballots, thereby forcing voters to choose between risking their health at the polls or losing their vote, was linked to dozens of new coronavirus cases and failed to rescue Republicans’ incumbent conservative state Supreme Court judge.)

Following Trump’s unsupportable fear-mongering about fraud, Republicans — whose voters in the past have been older and who now face new surges of the coronavirus in red states and rural areas — have mistakenly tried to make this a partisan issue. The reality is quite different, according to operatives and activists who need to turn out the vote. “The impact could be detrimental to the GOP up and down the ticket, according to a bevy of Republican election officials, field operatives, pollsters and lawmakers who are watching the matter closely," CNN reports. “Every vote will count in critical battleground states, they argue, fearful that deterring GOP voters from choosing a convenient option to cast their ballots could ultimately sway the outcome of races that are decided by a couple of percentage points.”

Here is one way Republicans could do themselves a favor (and, for a change, enhance American democracy): Insist on including substantial funding for states to convert to or extend voting-by-mail in November. They can also put an end to Trump’s efforts to cripple the U.S. Postal Service, the only means by which millions of voters will be able to cast ballots.

There is precedent for such a break with Trump. Now that coronavirus spikes have popped up in red states, Republican senators (especially Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell) and governors (with some notable exceptions) have advocated mask-wearing. Just as they now cannot understand why anyone would politicize masks, they should make clear that the surge in coronavirus cases demands support for voting from home. It might just save them a few seats or governorships.

