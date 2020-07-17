Seasoned political operatives will recognize what’s going on. “Trump is the last refuge for people like Bill whose Bridgegate baggage most politicians would’ve stayed away from,” said Tim Miller, a former adviser to Jeb Bush and a prominent Never Trumper. “His job is not to right the ship or speak truth to Trump; it’s to tell the boss he’s doing great and cash checks until the third campaign manager is hired.”

Stepien’s first statement as manager was largely congratulatory about a campaign that is, by every public, reputable poll in weeks, losing badly. Stepien declared that the campaign is “unprecedentedly strong” (but it just fired the campaign manager, you might be thinking) and has a “better team, better voter information, better ground game, better fundraising and most importantly a better candidate, with a better record." (Again, you might wonder, then why are they getting slaughtered?)

AD

AD

These are the things one has to say to remain in the employ of a narcissist whose stock and trade is superlatives and spin. Trump has oversold (and underdelivered) his products, and as Mary L. Trump points out in her new book, “Too Much and Never Enough,” the puffery is all part of his need for self-validation and ego enhancement. Outsiders may think Stepien sounds daft; donors may worry he is as bad as the last guy. Never mind all that. Stepien is not about to tell Trump he has a chaotic, underperforming team. The challenge with avoiding critical evaluation of your operation is that it diminishes the necessity of making substantial changes.

And Stepien is surely not going to tell Trump to stop having 54-minute rants in the Rose Garden that open him up to widespread ridicule. Trump wants to talk about extreme, irrelevant positions (the Confederate flag is not about slavery!) and increasingly finds it difficult to sound coherent. Stepien, even if he were to summon the courage to tell Trump to stay on script, could not force him to do so.

Instead, the campaign assures that its candidate is not losing. Fake polls. All wrong. Aside from its internal polling reportedly also showing Trump losing, it would be ridiculous to replace Parscale if all were well. Clearly, Trump is in trouble.

AD

AD

The central problem for Stepien is the same as it was for Parscale: Trump’s record — at least 135,000 Americans dead and an economy devastated by the covid-19 pandemic, international ridicule and racial unrest (widely believed to have been made worse by Trump) — is not something anyone can run on. You might have seen some laughable attempts from elected Republicans to say, “Well look how great things were before the pandemic!” But it is virtually impossible to convince Americans who overwhelmingly think the country is on the wrong track that four more years of Trump is what we need.

That leaves the attack on Biden. Trump tried out a message unlikely to appeal to anyone but his ever-narrowing base: “He’s a socialist!” That didn’t pass the laugh test, so they have decided Biden is a “hapless tool” of people who are socialists. There are plenty of problems with this, as any freshman poli sci student could tell you. First, it’s not clear “socialist” is all that powerful a slur to voters with no memory of the Cold War. Second, if they can’t even make the claim Biden himself is a socialist, it’s not going to turn off voters. Third, Biden is proposing not socialist measures, but a center-left Obama agenda (expanding the Affordable Care Act, comprehensive immigration reform, incentives for green energy). And fourth, the things Biden is proposing are very popular (combating climate change, expanding access to health care).

All along, Biden’s team understood that Twitter and the chattering class were wrong in assuming the Democratic Party had moved far left. They had their plan (no Medicare-for-all, stick to bread-and-butter economics), and it worked. Biden did not come out for open borders. He wants to give the police more money. Trump can shout “socialist!” all he wants, but if asked what exactly is socialist about Biden’s agenda, he likely would be stumped.

AD

AD

Every election with an incumbent president inevitably becomes a referendum on him. Right now, the country overwhelmingly dislikes Trump personally (more than 60 percent think he is usually dishonest) and disapproves of the direction in which he is taking the country. Trump might try being less offensive and start doing popular things, but for a variety of reasons (the donor class wants trickle-down economics, he has no interest in policy), he has not gone that route.