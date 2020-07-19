Likewise, the Supreme Court did its part to grease the wheels of justice. It fast-tracked the case remanded to the lower court to resolve the grand jury subpoena seeking President Trump’s financial records as part of an investigation into Trump’s finances by New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. The justices seem not to be amenable to the Trump team’s delaying tactics.
However, top honors go to the Pentagon brass, who managed to outwit and outmaneuver Trump by effectively banning the Confederate flag on U.S. military properties. The Times reports:
According to the guidance, appropriate flags include those of American states and territories, military services and other countries that are allies of the United States. The guidance never specifically says that Confederate flags are banned, but they do not fit in any of the approved categories — and any such flags are prohibited.“Problem solved — we hope,” one Defense Department official said on Friday, speaking on the condition of anonymity so as not to anger Mr. Trump.
In this case, military leaders and even Trump-appointed Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper realize what Trump does not: There should be no place in 21st-century America that celebrates traitorous white nationalists. The U.S. military — the successors to the Union Army — understand that the Confederate flag embodies none of the constitutional values they are sworn to uphold. The military will not be able to rename bases honoring Confederate generals on its own, but it can reaffirm the principles of unity, nondiscrimination and respect that are central to the “the military imperatives of good order and discipline,” as Esper put it.
Perhaps the strong moral statement coming from the military will encourage Congress to both remove Confederate statues from the Capitol and replace base names with those of actual American heroes. In any event, the military has underscored the degree to which Trump is out of step with the vast majority of Americans, even institutions that conservatives normally celebrate. When local police officers kneel with Black Lives Matters protesters and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley lectures Congress on the need to remove symbols of racism, one can see that the “silent majority” stands squarely against Trump.
We have a critical tradition of civilian control of the military, but moral leadership can come from anywhere — businesses, sports, local officials and ordinary Americans. When the president is MIA — or worse, a force betraying our deepest held values — we should be grateful for others who step into the breach.
For reminding the president and all Americans of the true values at the heart of our country and military service, we can say to Pentagon officials who pushed for this change (cleverly evading Trump’s wrath): Well done.
