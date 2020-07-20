But now, with the coronavirus again surging across different parts of the country, both the seriousness of the crisis and its shifting political geography are ensuring that it is infecting the 2020 election on just about every level.

A new report from the moderate Democratic group Third Way underscores the point: It finds that coronavirus cases are now swelling in the 42 most competitive Democratic-controlled House districts that will determine which party controls the lower chamber next year.

Here’s the report’s topline finding:

As of June 30, the average COVID-19 per capita rate across these 42 districts stood at 888 per 100,000 people, which is well above the national average from that day of 817 cases per 100,000. Moreover, many of these frontline districts are in states where the virus is spiking anew — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, and Oklahoma.

Those states, of course, are pivotal to both control of the Senate (with contested races in Arizona and Georgia) and to the presidential outcome (with Arizona and Florida likely helping decide the electoral college, and the potential for Georgia and Texas to be competitive driving strategic considerations).

The Third Way report breaks down those 42 House districts into lower coronavirus impact districts (with fewer than 600 cases per 100,000 people as of June 30), mid-range impact districts (with between 600 and 1,000 cases per 100,000) and extreme impact districts (with more than 1,000 cases per 100,000).

Some 27 House districts are in those latter two categories — mid-range and extreme impact districts. Mid-range districts have seen “dramatic increases” in cases in the past few weeks, the report notes, which will likely “continue to escalate.” Meanwhile, the extreme range districts “have seen the worst of the pandemic.”

What both categories share, the report points out, is that large numbers of people in those districts are gaining direct and personal experience of the pandemic. This comes at a time when Trump and many Republicans continue to downplay the threat, urge rapid reopenings of businesses and schools, and de-emphasize social distancing and mask-wearing.

Those two categories — mid-range and extreme — contain numerous districts in states like Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa and Texas.

David Wasserman, who tracks House races for the Cook Political Report, points out that these frontline districts open a window on areas where Joe Biden has potential to expand his support against Trump, because they contain a higher percentage of college-educated whites than the nation overall — and that’s a demographic among whom Biden is already beating Trump.

“The districts that contain a large number of college-educated whites continue to shift towards Democrats,” Wasserman told me, adding that this is driving Biden’s lead relative to Hillary Clinton “pretty much everywhere.”

“That group is present across the battlegrounds — the electoral college, the Senate races, the swing House districts,” Wasserman continued.

And among that demographic, Trump has been struggling badly on the coronavirus: This week’s Post poll shows that college-educated whites trust Biden more than Trump to handle the virus by 59 percent to 34 percent.

The shifting political geography of the coronavirus is unforgiving for Trump in another way. William Frey, a demographer with the Brookings Institution who has closely tracked the geographic spread of the coronavirus, points out that early on, these districts didn’t get a full view of what the virus could ultimately look like.

But now they are, which could intensify reactions to it. “People living there weren’t so concerned about it, because it had not yet hit them,” Frey told me. “Now it’s turning around full circle. They’re seeing it every day.”

Frey adds that these frontline districts exert gravitational pull on their states in both the Senate and presidential contests.

“Demographically these districts are more suburban and small-townish,” Frey said. “They are the kind of districts that are on the tipping point for the electoral college and also statewide elections. That will put in jeopardy not just the White House for Republicans but maybe the Senate.”

As Nate Cohn points out, Biden’s lead over Trump might prove more durable than past presidential polling leads have, precisely because the coronavirus has become such an ingrained feature of this election, with voters prioritizing taming the virus even if it hurts the economy:

In this sense, the fight against coronavirus has the potential to define American politics the way an armed conflict might: It poses a threat to the health and safety of the public, and voters support the effort to defeat it even at a significant economic cost.

And the ongoing shift in the coronavirus’ political geography could make the political consequences even more pronounced, as the virus’ relentless invasion of all these competitive battleground districts demonstrates.