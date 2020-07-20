For all the criticism liberals have of President Trump, I know of none who assert that he is intentionally trying to destroy the country. But imagine for a moment that, particularly when it came to the coronavirus pandemic, Trump was in fact attempting to do the absolute worst job he could, in a kind of presidential version of “The Producers.”

Imagine if his goal was to spread the virus as widely as possible, sabotage efforts to contain it and maximize the economic damage that ensued. What would he do?

He might start by disbanding the White House office responsible for preparing for pandemics. Then, when the pandemic emerged, he’d repeatedly deny that it would be a problem, claiming that it was about to disappear, while he did nothing to prepare.

When it became clear that a broad and coordinated testing-and-tracing system was essential to limiting the spread of the virus, he would refuse to create one at the federal level. He’d give responsibility for coordinating the distribution of supplies to his incompetent son-in-law.

Then he’d find every way possible to discourage the use of face masks, turning it into a partisan issue in which his supporters show their loyalty by refusing to wear them. He’d celebrate and encourage those who violated stay-at-home orders, attacking governors of both parties who took aggressive steps to control the pandemic.

Then, long before the virus was contained, he’d press for a resumption of economic and social activity — one that inevitably causes new infections to spike. He’d attack public health experts in his own government. Instead of calling on Americans to come together to do what is necessary to defeat the pandemic, he’d claim that things are actually going great and we don’t need to worry much anymore.

I suppose that if you really exercised your imagination, you might come up with a few things Trump could have done worse. He didn’t, for instance, order the Air Force to bomb American hospitals.

He does, however, continue to act as though 140,000 dead Americans is no big deal and covid-19 is nearly harmless. “Many of those cases are young people that would heal in a day. They have the sniffles and we put it down as a test,” he told Chris Wallace of Fox News in an interview that aired Sunday.

When Wallace asked about his insistence that the virus would “disappear,” Trump responded, “I’ll be right eventually. I will be right eventually.” Which is true: If nothing else, in a few billion years the sun will expand until it swallows the Earth, at which point there will be no more coronavirus. Take that, libs.

But no, Trump is not trying to do the worst possible job, even if that is in fact what he is doing. And the fault is not his alone. His administration is now trying to block funding for testing and tracing in the next economic rescue package; it also wants to limit funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In addition, many of those around Trump seem to agree with him that pretending the virus doesn’t exist is a viable strategy. The New York Times reports:

Some of Mr. Trump’s closest advisers are adamant that the best way forward is to downplay the dangers of the disease. Mark Meadows, the chief of staff, has been particularly forceful in his view that the White House should avoid drawing attention to the virus, according to people familiar with the discussions.

If we do less testing and talk about something else, everyone will just forget that we’re in the midst of a pandemic. The hospitals overflowing with patients? The bodies piling up? Close your eyes real tight, and they’ll disappear.

Since we’re all imagining, let’s try to imagine what Trump might do from this point on if he actually wanted to contain the pandemic.

He’d mount a national testing and tracing program — and instead of cutting off funds for it, he’d insist on spending whatever was necessary. Instead of saying kids should all go back to school no matter how unsafe it is, he’d say that we have to contain the pandemic so that kids can go back to school.

Rather than pandering to the distrust of government and contempt for the idea of common purpose that is so common on the right, he would use his unique authority to overcome those sentiments — to convince conservatives that in this particular circumstance, it’s important that we work together for a while.

He would tell them that the real constriction on freedom is not wearing a mask when you go to a store for the next few months, but rather the pandemic itself. Only if we defeat it can we all get our freedom back. So he’d tell his supporters to wear masks.

Heck, if he told them, “Wearing a mask will help me get reelected,” that would be fine. And it would be true.

Finally, he’d stop denying the obvious. He’d say, “This is a terrible situation, but America has faced enormous challenges before. We prevail when we work together, and that’s what we have to do now.”

That’s the opposite of what he has said until now. But we all know that Trump even implicitly admitting his mistakes is simply impossible. He will not change course.

And by the time we cast our ballots in November, there will probably be 200,000 Americans who have died because of his failure. Could he have done a worse job? Perhaps. But not by much.