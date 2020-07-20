Biden has a 20-point advantage on who is more trusted to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, a 25-point advantage on race relations and a nine-point advantage on crime and safety. The second two items are notable because the president and his campaign have embraced a law-and-order message, airing television ads that include clips of urban violence and that portray the former vice president as a captive of left-wing radicals bent on tearing down the country. At a time of heightened racial consciousness, Trump has repeatedly used racist appeals to win support.

Most important, Trump personally does not embody law and order. Among the most chaotic presidents and the most contemptuous of courts, he makes clear that his objective is not calm but accretion of power, untrammeled power. (“I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want.”) His rants do not convey someone able to exert calm and order; he cannot even control himself. As a matter of policy, he seeks to destroy democratic institutions, bend the military to his political ends and “dominate” the streets. He associates with and frees from punishment convicted felons. This is not the calm, cool and collected protector of tranquility, but rather an instigator who foments conflict and encourages violence. Indeed, polling tells us that most Americans think he has made racial conflict worse.

What was supposed to be a tour de force of optics turned into a searing image of chaos. His march from the White House through Lafayette Square, where moments before government officers had attacked peaceful protesters, symbolizes a lawless and anxiety-provoking administration. (The message was echoed in Portland last week, where unidentified federal officers snatched protesters off streets and shoved them into unmarked vehicles.) Trump likes to use mobster language, reflecting his fixation on violence, absolute loyalty and contempt for those who do abide by the law. If you are John Gotti and scream “LAW & ORDER!,” you’ll wind up provoking laughter, not respect.

Second, he is the incumbent president who is supposed to be giving us law and order — right now. Richard M. Nixon could run as the law-and-order challenger to an administration that presided over violence (even at the Democratic National Convention). If anyone in 2020 can play to the law-and-order crowd, it is former vice president Joe Biden, who offers to calm the nation, reconcile adversaries and de-escalate conflict between police and victimized communities.

Third, the American public has seen vivid images of police abuse, violence and even the killings of unarmed African Americans. It is law enforcement officers who are sometimes out of control and lawless, and Trump who seems unconcerned. When you ignore thuggish behavior, you cannot then claim to be the defender of law and order.

Fourth, “law and order” conveys the impression of a protector, someone willing to interpose himself between you and danger. The No. 1 issue in the country, however, is the coronavirus pandemic — where Trump is throwing us to the wolves in search of his own reelection. His bungling of the coronavirus response, insistence on opening businesses without regard for the consequences and directive to send kids into schools (hey, they have to assume risks!) have come amid a horrifying body count. His refusal to exert federal leadership unleashed its own sort of chaos and anxiety. Protectors do not buck scientists, undermine public health officials and recklessly expose followers to infection at a mass rally.

Ironically, Trump elevates “law and order” as an issue but every day reminds us that he is the instigator of violence, the source of chaos, the man indifferent to our well-being and a president who disdains the law and order. It is his opponent who offers the promise of calm, sober and competent leadership. Put it this way: If you have to tweet “LAW & ORDER!,” you probably aren’t the law-and-order candidate.