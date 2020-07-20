The sight made my spirits soar, though I couldn’t quite explain why. Until I remembered that artichokes are a traditional symbol of hope, prosperity and love.

Many old bedposts have metal artichokes wedged on top — to promote love and prosperity and, I presume, fertility, which is its own demonstration of hope. Sculptors have carved artichokes into cathedrals for centuries. I once had a pewter ice bucket in the shape of an artichoke, but I gave it to a thrift shop years ago because the days of fancy ice buckets seemed to have come and gone.

AD

AD

It’s easy to forget that artichokes, now commonplace at the supermarket, have a distinguished history. They were first cultivated as an edible vegetable thousands of years ago in the Mediterranean, probably in Sicily or Tunisia. Wealthy Romans preserved them in honey and vinegar, with a sprinkle of cumin, to enjoy year-round.

Artichokes are multicultural. The name itself derives from the Arabic word al-qarshuf, which became alcarchofa in Old Spanish, then articiocco in Italian and then artichoke in English.

By the 16th century, artichokes’ fame had spread to Paris, where they were a luxury. Some believed they had an aphrodisiac power; men were told to eat them every day to enhance their virility. Perhaps that’s why artichokes ended up on Victorian-era bedposts.

AD

The Spanish brought artichokes to California in the early 19th century, cultivating them near Half Moon Bay south of San Francisco, and Italian immigrants first started growing them commercially around Monterey in the 1920s.

But it wasn’t until they appeared in my backyard that they stirred my heart. Why?

I quickly remembered that a big reason I have been planting artichokes here has been to prove to my friends in California, where I lived for almost 34 years, that I can grow them. There is a long history of mostly good-natured rivalry between California and the Pacific Northwest about who’s better at food, or recreation, or environmentalism, or, well, pretty much anything.

AD

AD

Californians certainly have a superiority complex when it comes to artichokes. The self-styled “Artichoke Center of the World” is in Castroville, Calif., which sits about two miles from the Pacific Ocean in beautiful Monterey County. Castroville proudly claims to have more than 12,000 acres under cultivation, growing millions of artichokes to ship everywhere. It has an annual Artichoke Festival, with marching bands and baton twirlers, which I attended more than once in the 1980s. And it has named an Artichoke Queen annually, including a young starlet named Marilyn Monroe in 1948.

Castroville is at 36.8 degrees of latitude. Whidbey Island sits at 48.2 degrees. My California friends scoffed that this made my garden too cold and rainy for artichokes. But their claims were pure baloney. Sure, my artichokes were smaller than their California counterparts — warm weather does help. But lots of things are bigger in California, not all of them better. That’s one reason I now live on the other side of the California-Pacific Northwest divide.

The other reason I was so moved by my baby artichoke probably echoes its symbolic meaning through the centuries. As with most legends, the reasons are lost to history. Because they were first cultivated in southern Europe and North Africa long before Christianity and Islam arrived, artichokes may have been bound up with myths around female goddesses and fertility common two or three thousand years ago, and they have kept the meaning since.

AD

AD

But I like to think that the artichoke’s symbolism may also derive from its own architecture. Its tough outer leaves protect a soft and tender core. And if left untouched in the garden, the bud, which is what we eat, eventually opens to reveal a stunning violet-colored flower, generously offering its inner beauty to the world. That’s about as symbolic as it gets: I now consider it a model of how all of us might learn to live as we negotiate a pandemic and widespread civil unrest.

This simple relative of the lowly thistle has given me a lot to reflect on over the past few days. And one conclusion I have reached is that I should set aside my pursuit of bragging rights with my California friends. It was fun while it lasted but now seems trivial.

Instead, I’ll let my artichoke inspire something else. While the world is ablaze with fear and distrust, hate and disease, I intend to protect my own tender core by concentrating on hope, prosperity and love.