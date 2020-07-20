The president emphasized his support for a payroll tax cut, a policy that Democrats and a number of Republicans oppose. Trump believes it would help stimulate the economy, but opponents believe it would do little for the millions of Americans who are unemployed. “It’s been proven to be successful and it’s a big saving for the people. It’s a tremendous saving and an incentive for companies to hire their workers back and to keep their workers,” Trump said. “The payroll tax to me is very important,” Trump said. The president has previously suggested he would not sign a new relief bill unless a payroll tax cut is included.

With the exception of “to me is very important,” everything Trump says there is false.

It’s not that cutting payroll taxes would give people absolutely nothing. But it would mean providing those who still have jobs with a relatively modest benefit — more for those with higher incomes — when there are much better ways of stimulating the economy and helping those in need.

If we were to cut both the employer and employee sides of the payroll tax (it’s split equally between them), it wouldn’t promote hiring. The biggest problem businesses have right now isn’t that they need to hire people but would like to pay less per employee in taxes; it’s that during a pandemic they don’t have the demand for their goods and services that would justify hiring.

By definition, a payroll tax cut does absolutely nothing for people who are unemployed — and there are more than 30 million unemployed people in America right now. If you’re not on a payroll, you aren’t paying payroll taxes to begin with.

Furthermore, since payroll taxes fund the Social Security and Medicare systems, cutting those taxes means sapping revenue from their respective trust funds, which will need to cover benefits as the number of retirees relative to current workers rises in the coming years.

But it’s even worse: The administration is considering demanding that payroll taxes be merely deferred, which would mean employers and employees would get a cut now and have to pay it back at some later date.

Say, when Joe Biden is president, and what would then be a tax increase can be used to make people upset and maybe even slow the economy.

But whether it’s a deferral or an outright cut, surely conservatives are gung-ho for it, right? They love any tax cut!

Yet they aren’t. At the American Enterprise Institute, you can read this article titled “A payroll tax cut won’t rescue the economy.” At the Heritage Foundation website, you can find a video titled “Payroll Tax Cut Ineffective Response for Coronavirus.”

Officials at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce don’t even bother bringing it up in their proposal for the next stimulus. “I have not talked to a single office that has expressed enthusiasm for payroll tax cut,” one expert at the Manhattan Institute told The Post.

There are far better things you could do to stimulate the economy, but the problem is that Republicans just don’t like the taste of them. You could enhance food stamps, which so many are relying on right now. You could give states more help funding Medicaid. You could provide states and localities the money they need to avoid the brutal layoffs and cuts to services they’re now facing.

Because Republicans aren’t inclined to take such measures, they will try to limit those things while also trying to secure limited liability for businesses.

You would think Trump would want to do anything and everything that might help the economy recover quickly, if for no other reason than to give himself a chance of winning reelection. But he has somehow convinced himself that a payroll tax cut is his silver bullet.

Which means the best outcome is one we’ve seen before: Trump makes an emphatic claim that he’s going to do something, then quickly either forgets about it or hopes the rest of us do.

In his Sunday interview with Fox News, Trump said, “We’re signing a health care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health care plan.” Because Chris Wallace is a professional, he managed not to burst out laughing. You can be sure that like all the previous times Trump promised that Republicans were about to deliver a health-care plan, this one is imaginary and we’ll never hear about it again.

If we’re lucky, the payroll tax cut will meet the same fate, falling into the vacuum where so many of Trump’s other stupid ideas wind up. But there’s no way to know yet. What we can be sure of is that the next round of stimulus will not be nearly as effective as it could be.

