This crisis isn’t new. For years, working families have struggled with the rising cost of child care and the difficulty of finding licensed providers.

The Department of Health and Human Services has said that affordable child care should cost no more than 7 percent of a family’s income. But there’s no state in the country where the average cost of child care meets that standard. In fact, a Center for American Progress (CAP) report found that child care takes up about 10 percent of an average working family’s income. Low-income families — who are most likely to have seen a change in income during the pandemic — fare worse: Just 4 in 10 pay for child care, but those who do typically spend more than one-third of their income on it.

One cruel irony is that child-care workers themselves, predominantly black and brown women, are among the lowest-paid workers, have faced pay cuts as a result of the pandemic, and routinely struggle to pay for care for their own children as they care for the children of others.

Then there’s access. Before the pandemic, half the population lived in child-care deserts — “areas with little or no licensed child care capacity.” Now, these deserts have become complete wastelands. More than half of licensed child-care centers have closed as a result of the pandemic, many of them for good. CAP estimates that these closures could impact 4.5 million children, the majority of them from middle- and low-income families.

Our child-care system is on the brink of collapse, and working parents and our economy are at a breaking point. Something has to give.

Fortunately, leaders such as Dorian Warren of the Center for Community Change Action offer a path forward. To start, they are advocating that lawmakers authorize an emergency investment of $100 billion to keep child-care facilities operational for children of essential workers now, and ready to reopen when it’s safe to do so. Some funds were included in earlier relief packages, but more are desperately needed. And any emergency infusion is only a stopgap measure — a bridge to a permanent solution, one in which every family has access to the high-quality child care they need.

At the same time, it’s important to remember what labor activist Ai-jen Poo recently wrote about all care workers, including child-care workers: “How we take care of them now is one of the most important steps we can take to take care of us all.” Long-term investment in child care and better pay and benefits for child-care workers, actions which the majority of Americans support, would help build a more inclusive economy. As it is, lack of access to child care prevents many Americans from achieving their full economic potential: Working families without affordable child care lose an estimated $28.9 billion in wages each year. With better access, more parents would be able to find and maintain the employment they need to support their families. Publicly-funded child care can have an enormous impact on women’s earning potential in particular. When D.C. invested in universal pre-K, women’s participation in the city’s workforce rose by 10 percent. That’s good news for everyone: When women join the labor force, wages rise and economies grow.

Here’s the bottom line: Investment in child care can’t wait until after there’s a vaccine. Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former vice president, is expected to release a child-care plan in the coming days. When launching his economic recovery plan earlier this month, Biden spoke about making child care more affordable and treating child-care workers with dignity. That’s a good start. But as details emerge, there is no shortage of advocates who will push for change if his plan falls short of what’s really needed.

Biden has talked about his vision to “build back better.” Without child care, the American economy would be hard-pressed to build back at all. As Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Tina Smith (D-Minn.) said in April, “We will not be able to rebuild our economy if this country’s child care system has collapsed beneath the economic burden of this pandemic.”

The novel coronavirus has exposed and exacerbated the child-care crisis. May it also compel our elected officials to act and soon — if not for working parents, then for our economy.

