For a president infamously inconsistent and erratic, his foreign policy moves invariably favor Russia. You would think the law of averages would mean an occasional difference with the Russian dictator. Moscow has not enjoyed a more successful year in diplomacy since the immediate aftermath of World War II, when Eastern Europe fell under its control. (This time, outside of Ukraine, Putin did not even have to use military might.)
One can speculate that Putin “has something” on Trump, or that Trump has financial interests in Russia, or that Trump is an easy mark for the flattery of dictators whose approval he seems to crave. Whatever the rationale, Russia has has remarkable run under Trump.
Former vice president Joe Biden’s foreign policy vision is an entirely different story. On Monday, the Biden campaign put out a statement: “The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence has concluded that the Kremlin’s interference in past elections represented ‘only the latest installment in an increasingly brazen interference by the Kremlin on the citizens and democratic institutions of the United States,’" Biden recounted. “Despite the exposure of Russia’s malign activities by the U.S. Intelligence Community, law enforcement agencies, and bipartisan Congressional committees, the Kremlin has not halted its efforts to interfere in our democracy.” Biden continued: “President Trump has repeatedly denied that Russia interfered in our elections, most egregiously during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on July 16, 2018.” That would come to an end under a Biden administration.
Biden declared:
I am putting the Kremlin and other foreign governments on notice. If elected president, I will treat foreign interference in our election as an adversarial act that significantly affects the relationship between the United States and the interfering nation’s government. I will direct the U.S. Intelligence Community to report publicly and in a timely manner on any efforts by foreign governments that have interfered, or attempted to interfere, with U.S. elections. I will direct my administration to leverage all appropriate instruments of national power and make full use of my executive authority to impose substantial and lasting costs on state perpetrators. These costs could include financial-sector sanctions, asset freezes, cyber responses, and the exposure of corruption. A range of other actions could also be taken, depending on the nature of the attack. I will direct our response at a time and in a manner of our choosing.In addition, I will take action where needed to stop attempts to interfere with U.S. elections before they can impact our democratic processes. In particular, I will direct and resource the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the Department of State, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Foreign Interference Task Force to develop plans for disrupting foreign threats to our elections process. This will be done, wherever possible, in coordination with our allies and partners, so that we are isolating the regimes that seek to undermine democracies and civil liberties.
That is positively Reaganesque compared to Trump. (It’s also why a good number of Never Trump Republicans or former Republicans from the foreign policy realm feel quite comfortable with the presumptive Democratic nominee as opposed to Putin’s pet poodle.)
Biden offered Putin a way out of an increasingly hostile relationship with the United States: “I would prefer to focus the full energies of my administration on bringing the international community together to fight COVID-19 and the economic pain it has caused, and to tackle other pressing issues of international concern,” Biden said. “But if any foreign power recklessly chooses to interfere in our democracy, I will not hesitate to respond as president to impose substantial and lasting costs.”
Republicans have frittered away the claim to be the party of national security. It is now Biden who promises to confront attacks on U.S. sovereignty, defend democratic values, repair alliances, call out human rights abuses and, as commander in chief, be a fearless defender of our men and women overseas. Trump has been weak on Russia and would offer more of the same in a second term, no doubt. It is now up to the voters to decide whether they want the United States or Russia to dominate the world stage.
