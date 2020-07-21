Trump may be right that the presumptive Democratic nominee is “not competent to be president” — but it is politically unwise to mock him for it.

First, Trump is lowering the bar for Biden in the debates. That is the opposite of what successful candidates do. Trump should be raising the bar for Biden, talking about what an experienced debater Biden is, having participated in so many debates during his more than four decades as a politician in Washington. If Trump continues to dismiss him as incompetent, all Biden will have to do to win is string together a few coherent sentences.

Second, mocking Biden’s decline is offensive to seniors. In 2016, Trump won seniors by nine points, but today, Trump is losing among seniors by six points in key battleground states. His push to reopen the economy has many older Americans spooked, because they are most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus and least concerned about bringing back jobs quickly since most are retired. Instead of helping win these voters back, making fun of Biden’s mental functions further alienates them. Many struggle with memory problems themselves. And while they may not want someone who can’t remember his potential running mates’ names as commander in chief, they also don’t want a president makes fun of someone’s cognitive struggles.

So, what should Trump do? Instead of telling people Biden is not competent, let Biden continue to show it. The former vice president will misspeak a lot in the coming weeks and months. Let the American people see by his words and actions that he’s not all there. Leave it to surrogates to draw attention to his gaffes. They should do so with sadness rather than ridicule. The message should be: We’ve all seen loved ones struggle with memory loss as they age. No one likes to see it, or point it out. But in Biden’s case, it can’t be ignored. Because our loved ones aren’t asking to be given the nuclear codes. Biden is.

Indeed, Trump will need to prepare carefully for how to handle it if Biden stumbles during the debates. If Trump mocks him face to face, it could backfire and create sympathy for Biden. Trump also has to prepare for the possibility that Biden will be rested and able to put together a competent performance, or that Biden will be ready (like Ronald Reagan was in 1984) with a killer comeback line that puts concerns about his age to rest.

But Trump has to stop making fun of Biden’s mental lapses. Because if he doesn’t, Americans may very decide that they prefer a gaffe-prone president to one they decide is callous.