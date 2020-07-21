Trump’s strategy is lifted right from what Richard Nixon did in 1968, when he argued that America was overrun by chaos and lawlessness, and he would restore order. One of his TV ads featured an elderly woman walking down an empty street at night, hoping to get home alive as a narrator recited statistics about out-of-control crime.
The Trump campaign has now updated that ad. Like everything Trump does, it doesn’t bother with subtlety:
Fear of crime and chaos is only one part of this approach. The other is essentially a callback to the battles over fair housing that came to a head half a century ago with efforts to dismantle a system in which black people were prevented from moving into white communities by government policy, redlining, discriminatory covenants and outright violence.
To Trump, those were the good old days. Here’s what he said at a Rose Garden event on Thursday:
They are absolutely determined to eliminate single-family zoning, destroy the value of houses and communities already built, just as they have in Minneapolis and other locations that you read about today. Your home will go down in value and crime rates will rapidly rise.Joe Biden and his bosses from the radical left want to significantly multiply what they’re doing now. And what will be the end result is you will totally destroy the beautiful suburbs. Suburbia will be no longer as we know it. So they wanted to defund and abolish your police and law enforcement while at the same time destroying our great suburbs.The suburb destruction will end with us. Next week, I will be discussing the AFFH rule — AFFH rule, a disaster — and our plans to protect the suburbs from being obliterated by Washington Democrats, by people on the far left that want to see the suburbs destroyed, that don’t care. People have worked all their lives to get into a community, and now they’re going to watch it go to hell. Not going to happen, not while I’m here.
If I removed Biden’s name and told you this was a speech by George Wallace, you would have believed me.
For the record, the Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule, which was enacted under President Barack Obama, was largely about data, to make it clear whether cities and towns are meeting their obligations under the Fair Housing Act of 1968. But the substance of it is irrelevant; when Trump talks about declining property values and says people will see their communities “go to hell,” he’s directly and intentionally echoing language used in the 1950s and 1960s.
Trump knows the Fair Housing Act well. In 1973, the government sued him and his father for discriminatory practices at their properties; in the face of overwhelming evidence that they refused to rent to black people and engaged in all manner of discrimination, they settled.
Trump seems to think it’s still 1973. But here’s his problem: The suburbs of today are very different than they were then. The suburbs are still majority white, but they’re more diverse than they were when Trump was refusing to rent to people of color. They have more immigrants, more people of color, more people with higher education — and critically, the white people who live there are rejecting Trump.
To be clear, I’m not saying there isn’t racism in the suburbs. But as a tool to motivate large numbers of suburban voters, there’s no reason to think it will work.
In fact, it’s already failing. While Trump narrowly won suburban voters in 2016, according to exit polls, right now he’s getting crushed by Biden. Polls have shown him trailing by as much as 25 points among suburban voters. This goes back at least to 2018: As The Post’s Dan Balz wrote, the story of the midterm elections was “the revolt against him in the suburbs, led by female voters.”
All this is not happening because Trump hasn’t done enough to promote racial division.
To most people, the idea that Biden wants to “destroy the suburbs” makes no sense. It’s only coherent if you think that an increase in racial diversity would “destroy” the suburbs, which means that the suburbs only exist if they’re all-white.
That was a common belief when Trump came of age, learning at his father’s side whom you should rent to and whom you shouldn’t. But its effectiveness as a political message today is a fraction of what it once was.
To the president, the prototypical suburban voters might be those rich lawyers in St. Louis, standing outside their preposterous McMansion, waving their guns at passing protesters. Those people do exist, but Trump already had their votes. He keeps losing the other suburban votes he actually needs.
