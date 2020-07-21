Bass has more time in Congress than any of the others, and once held the post of speaker of California’s state assembly. Harris has the advantage of being vetted in the presidential primary process and possessing a prosecutorial background (with a reform agenda). Rice has foreign policy chops, although Republicans will be obsessed with her role in the Benghazi affair, and her lack of elective office — even a campaign for elective office — is a major drawback. Demings became a star as one of the impeachment managers and raised her profile in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. She has less experience than others on the national stage, as does Bottoms who has never held federal office but has been impressive throughout the covid-19 crisis and the rise of the Black Lives Matters movement.

Several things are striking about Biden’s remarks — in addition to making them on the premiere episode of an African American woman’s prime-time cable-news show, one with a large African American audience.

First, he wants it known that there is not just one qualified female African American candidate, but at least four. Depending on how many finalists he selects, the progress from presidential candidates considering zero African American women to considering four is remarkable and reflects Biden’s awareness of the moment and the degree to which he wants to show respect for and loyalty to the African American community.

Second, given Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s rise as a strong vice-presidential contender (injured war veteran, foreign policy experience, center-left in ideology), it could well be that no white woman (or just Sen. Elizabeth Warren) will remain in contention. That, too, is a striking departure from the past, from the voters’ image of who can be considered a vice president. (Duckworth would be the first Asian American candidate and the first with a serious physical disability, having lost two legs and the use of one arm in combat.)

Third, the emphasis on the thoroughness of the process (complete with two-hour briefings on each contender) serves as a stark contrast with President Trump’s shoot-from-the-hip, impulsive and uninformed style of decision-making. Implicit in Biden’s description is that he knows how to pick the best people and prepare for a new administration.

Fourth, Biden emphasized that he will have an administration (including Cabinet posts, Supreme Court nominations and top White House jobs) that “looks like America.” It is a reminder of the degree to which white men dominate Trump’s administration and to which Trump has decided to surround himself with sycophantic, rich white males.

Finally, given his standing in the polls both nationally and in critical states, Biden is freed from concerns about picking someone from the right state (despite the lack of evidence that running mates can carry a state) or someone who could “create excitement.” (The prospect of beating Trump has created more than enough excitement.) Biden can pick the person who would be unquestionably qualified to step into the presidency if she had to and whom he respects and gets along with. Combine that with the adage that a running mate cannot win the election for you but might cost you one (i.e., first, do no harm) I’d bet on Harris, with Duckworth as a runner-up.