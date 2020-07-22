“He’s quit on you. He’s quit on this country,” Biden said about President Trump’s inability to mount an effort to defeat the novel coronavirus, as he once promised he would. He certainly has Trump pegged: “His own staff admits that Donald Trump fails the most important test of being the American President: the duty to care — for you, for all of us,” Biden said. “It’s also been reported that he will block any funding for more testing and tracing in the next covid relief bill — just as states report record cases, and hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise. He simply doesn’t understand.”

Biden has also found his groove in speaking to bread-and-butter concerns for the middle class. Trump can holler “socialism” all he wants, but the president has nothing to offer most workers. Biden aims to highlight the gap between Trump’s cluelessness and his own empathetic style of leadership.

Biden doesn’t sound like someone trying to dismantle capitalism, especially when he talks about promoting workers’ ability to work. “If we truly want to reward work in this country, we have to ease the financial burden of care that families are carrying,” he said. “And we have to elevate the compensation, benefits, and dignity of caregiving workers and early childhood educators.”

Biden’s proposal includes simple measures as helping “states to test and expand successful ways that improve home and community care, increase prevention, and reduce costs and hospitalizations” (e.g., sending handymen to a senior’s home to install safety devices). It also includes some bigger items that polling shows is extremely popular: “Every 3- and 4-year-old child will get access to free, high-quality preschool like students have at this center. And low-to middle-income families won’t spend more than 7 percent of their income on child care for children under age 5.” Conservatives should like it because — like school choice — it allows money to go directly to parents or, alternatively, sends federal money to the states to cover costs. There is also a pro-business tax credit that helps them “build child-care facilities on site, or supporting more after-care, weekend, and summer care for families.”

Biden also proposes to help train caregivers to build out a larger workforce. “We can put 3 million Americans to work in new care and early childhood education jobs," he promised. “And combined with my proposal to provide families with up to 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave, we can free up millions more people to join the paid labor force, meaning at least 2 million additional jobs and more economic growth for our nation. This is a fresh, bold way to build up a critical part of our labor force and help us recover faster and stronger.”

The presumptive Democratic nominee puts a $775 billion price tag on his plan and proposes to pay for it by partially rolling back “unproductive tax cuts for high-income real estate investors while ensuring high-income earners pay their tax bills.” (Republicans are in a poor position to whine about deficits given the current state of the federal budget.)

Biden combines poignant remarks relating to his own experience as a single parent after his wife and daughter were killed and expressions of deep empathy for ordinary people. (“There’s just that feeling, that sense where you just don’t know if everything will be okay,” he said. “But I’m here to tell you that it can be — it will be.”) He’s not selling a revolution, but rather a plan to help Americans help themselves with a heavy dose of optimism. As Biden put it:

[My father] used to say, “Joey, I don’t expect the government to solve my problems, but I expect them to understand my problems.” I understand — to my very core. And I know that together, we can do this. We are America. We don’t settle. We aspire. Let’s get to work.

Whether it is his grasp of policy, his ability to express empathy or his knack of providing solutions that might help real people, Biden presents a huge contrast to Trump — who continues to railing about Confederate flags, sends shock troops into the streets, threatens (illegally) to ignore illegal immigrants in the Census and spreads disinformation about the pandemic. It is not hard to figure out which one has the intellect, temperament and values to be president.