One measure of devastation for Trump’s party would be the loss of traditional red states. Right now, things are looking bleak in states that were never seriously in contention before 2020. A new Quinnipiac poll from Texas shows, “Voters are split on the way [Gov. Greg] Abbott is handling the response to the coronavirus with 47 percent approving and 48 percent disapproving. It’s a 21-point swing in the net approval from early June when 56 percent of voters approved and 36 percent disapproved.” Trump remains in negative territory both on handling of the pandemic (45 percent approve vs. 52 percent disapprove) and his job as president overall (45 percent vs. 51 percent).

The poll is not an outlier. Going back to the beginning of May, Trump has never been ahead by more than four points in the state. Since then, polls have either been tied or close between the two candidates. By any definition, the centerpiece of Republicans’ electoral base is now a true toss-up.

It matters how much Trump loses by, where he loses (which states and which areas within states), and whom he takes down with him. Contrary to conventional wisdom that Republicans will never break with him on anything, we have recently seen mild signs of independence from Senate Republicans (for example, on bases named for Confederate generals and on the payroll tax). And we have seen a peep here and there on the right voicing dissent on the use of unidentified, camouflaged agents from the Department of Homeland Security in the streets of Portland (and perhaps to be deployed elsewhere). If the losses are devastating enough and the national repudiation of Trump obvious enough, the Trump cult may fade.

The reported fight within the House Republican caucus between the No. 3 Republican in leadership, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), and the Trump sycophants in the Freedom Caucus is indicative of not only the Republicans’ hostility toward women (see also Florida Rep. Ted Yoho’s vile cursing at N.Y. Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as his non-apology apology), but also of a rift on loyalty to the president. Should Trump lose badly in November, who will be in a stronger position, Cheney or Trump’s lackeys?

Republicans have been sitting on a demographic time bomb for several elections. They face an electorate that is less white than the electorate four years ago. They have tried to extend that through voter suppression and gerrymandering, but they can only hang on for so long (especially if Democrats whittle away at their barriers by passing redistricting reform and voting-rights legislation).

If you want to know why it is so important for Republicans to repudiate Trump, the answer lies not so much in the outcome but on the impact of 2020 on the party. Unlike Trump and impeachment, they really need to learn a lesson in the political peril of Trumpism.