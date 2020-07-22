Almost as soon as presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden promised to choose a female vice president, speculation took off about who she might be.

Since December, I have interviewed eight of the women most talked about or are known to be being vetted for the job. Hear them in their own words. More importantly, listen to how they handle the key question: Would you want to be vice president?

Susan Rice: “The most important attribute that I have is almost two decades of experience in senior ranks of the executive branch.”

Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.): “My mother … was a fighter and she was practical, and she would say, ‘Baby, just focus on what’s right in front of you, and the next thing, whatever that’s meant to be, will come.’”

Rep. Karen Bass (Calif.): “The idea of capturing this moment around race and making sure that it means something is what I’ve lived for my whole life, an incredible opportunity.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (Ill.): “It’s something I would do if Joe Biden said that that is the best thing I can do to serve my country.”

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (N.M.): “I want Biden to pick the person who gets his ticket elected and allows him to do the kind of leadership renewals and efforts in this country that are so badly needed. So, it’s flattering.”

Rep. Val Demings (Fla.): “The fact that my name is being called in such a special way for such an important position during such a critical time, it’s such an honor.”

(Michigan Governors Office/AP)

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Mich.): “I’m pretty confident no matter who his running mate is, he’s gonna be a strong contender.”

(Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Stacey Abrams: “I will not diminish my ambition or the ambition of any other women of color by saying that’s not something I’d be willing to do.”

Read more:

Read the latest edition of the 2020 Post Pundit Power Ranking

Sign up for The Odds newsletter for election updates from data columnist David Byler

Jonathan Capehart: Why Aunt Gloria wants Biden to pick Elizabeth Warren

Kathleen Parker: The case for Valerie Jarrett as Biden’s VP

George F. Will: The woman Biden should pick to lead us to calmer days