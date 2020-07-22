And finally, I just wanted to note something on COVID. Dr. Birx is an extraordinary doctor who has served this country, dedicated her time to serving our country as an Army colonel. She has served as an ambassador to PEPFAR where she spent her life fighting AIDS and HIV abroad. And it is appalling the attack that I saw on her in the New York Times, based on no facts. And Dr. Birx, for weeks, has been sending out this data to governors — 400 pages of data to our governors — so that they have the best information to make the best decisions for their people in their respective states. I’ve not seen anyone poring over data the way Dr. Birx has, and the attack on her was, frankly, appalling and egregious, and the New York Times should be very ashamed of themselves.

With that, McEnany exited the briefing room, having completed another of her patented closing blasts at the media to punctuate her time at the lectern.

Bolting was her only choice. For if McEnany stayed put at the front of the room, she would have to defend so much hogwash. Who would want to do such a thing?

In alleging that the New York Times leveled an “attack” on Birx “based on no facts,” McEnany appeared to be relying on the possibility that her intended audience would never read the actual report. Turning to actual facts, the story included a number of claims about Birx, including:

Her work was more “central than publicly known to the judgment inside the West Wing that the virus was on a downward path."

She took an office in the West Wing, “fully embracing” her role on the White House team.

She toiled over reams of data, per the story: “She had assembled a team of analysts who worked late nights in the White House complex, feeding her a constant stream of updated data, packaged in PowerPoint slides emailed to senior officials each day.”

She reassured top administration officials that the virus peaked around mid-April and that the country had already experienced the worst of the coronavirus. “Dr. Birx would roam the halls of the White House, talking to [Jared] Kushner, [Hope] Hicks and others, sometimes passing out diagrams to bolster her case. ‘We’ve hit our peak,” she would say, and that message would find its way back to Mr. Trump,’” reported the Times. On April 11, she told colleagues in the Situation Room that the country was headed in the right direction.

She argued that the curve in the United States would mirror that of Italy — a scary plume of deaths and infections followed by a flattening. That position turned out to be “disastrously wrong,” according to the Times. “The Italians had been almost entirely compliant with stay-at-home orders and social distancing, squelching new infections to negligible levels before the country slowly reopened. Americans, by contrast, began backing away by late April from what social distancing efforts they had been making, egged on by Mr. Trump.”

That’s a lot of reporting. According to the story, Birx declined to be interviewed. Instead, White House spokesman Judd Deere told the Times that President Trump acted decisively on China — a claim that has played on repeat at the White House for months — among other policy steps. “President Trump and his bold actions from the very beginning of this pandemic stand in stark contrast to the do-nothing Democrats and radical left who just complain, criticize and condemn anything this president does to preserve this nation,” he said. That’s a catchall response, one that does nothing whatsoever to rebut the specific claims in the piece.

And here’s what Times reporter Maggie Haberman — one of five bylines on the piece — tweeted after McEnany’s criticism from the briefing room on Tuesday:

Yet McEnany claimed that the reporting relied on “no facts.” When Trump officials make such claims in a public forum, there’s an easy way to determine whether they have a genuine gripe (rare) or are just engaging in a round of damage control (just about always): Ask whether they’ve made a demand for a correction or retraction of the material in question.

“There has been no request for a correction or a retraction,” says Times Washington Bureau Chief Elisabeth Bumiller in an interview with this blog. “This was based on dozens of interviews and documents. The idea that we should be ashamed of this — we went out of our way to say that Deborah Birx was highly respected in her field, that she was working to exhaustion. This wasn’t any kind of attack on Deborah Birx.”

The Erik Wemple Blog asked McEnany whether she regretted not cooperating to a greater extent on the piece. We will update with any response.

Perhaps McEnany is relying on short memories when she spews anti-media nonsense from her lectern. Consider that in April, the Times published a similar look-back piece, this time with six reporters in the byline field. It examined disputes, incompetence and foot-dragging in the very early days of the Trump coronavirus response. In that version, however, Birx came off as a forceful voice of reason key to persuading Trump to push through federal social-distancing guidelines.

Other parts of the transaction, however, mirror this week’s drama: The April story contains a similar catchall quote from Deere: “While the media and Democrats refused to seriously acknowledge this virus in January and February, President Trump took bold action to protect Americans and unleash the full power of the federal government to curb the spread of the virus, expand testing capacities and expedite vaccine development even when we had no true idea the level of transmission or asymptomatic spread.”

And after the story was published, Trump used the briefing-room lectern to attack the newspaper: “And so the story in the New York Times was a total fake. It’s a fake newspaper, and they write fake stories,” said Trump in his April 13 coronavirus task-force briefing. At the same briefing, Trump also showcased a campaign-style video touting his work on the coronavirus, one that included a deceptively truncated quote from Haberman on a Times podcast.

So there are some echoes: Time and again, the White House screws up its coronavirus countermeasures; time and again, the White House shafts a newspaper trying to document those mistakes.