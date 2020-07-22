So Republicans are, unsurprisingly, on edge. In a moment such as this one, some people begin eyeing the exits, while others search frantically for a way to keep everyone inside.

One must always keep in mind that every politician’s first and last priorities are is self-preservation. Almost all have things they believe in and lines they will not cross, but none believes they can perform their great service to America if they’ve been voted out of office.

Yet, depending on what state or district they represent, and how they view their own fate and that of their party, they may have different incentives — particularly right now.

Consider Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), a member of the House Republican leadership so hawkish she probably keeps a secret list of 20 or 30 countries she thinks the United States should invade at the earliest possible opportunity. In a meeting of House Republicans on Tuesday, she came under sustained fire from the Trump loyalists of the Freedom Caucus, because she has done things such as supporting the wearing of masks when the president was mocking them, and disagreeing with him on bringing troops home from overseas.

After the meeting, Trump superfan Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) went after Cheney on Twitter, and got an assist from the president’s son:

Considering how mild Cheney’s disagreements with Trump have been — and how she vocally supports his reelection — it seems like an overreaction, one born of panic.

But Cheney doesn’t have to worry much about her survival; her seat in Wyoming is secure for now. The same can’t be said of Sen. Susan Collins, who revealed that, when you’re trying to finesse a question, you sometimes reveal more than you intended:

Sen. Susan Collins declined last week to back President Donald Trump for reelection, saying she would focus on her own race while suggesting that she only picked sides in 2016 because she was not on the ballot. “I was not up for reelection,” the Maine Republican told reporters, referring to the 2016 race, when she publicly voiced her opposition to Trump’s presidential campaign. “I didn’t have my own race to worry about at that point.”

The senator seems to be trying to say (though it’s less than perfectly clear) that she’s been so busy with her reelection campaign that she hasn’t had a moment to sit down and consider how she feels about Trump and whether it would be good for the country if he were reelected. Trump, you say? Oh right, the president. Haven’t thought much about him.

But the truth is right there in her words: When she has her own race to worry about, endorsing Trump becomes much riskier for Collins herself.

This shows just how different 2020 is than 2016. Collins is making the same calculation now as she did then: What do I have to gain and what do I have to lose? Does it hurt me more to support Trump, or to refuse to support him?

The fact that she came to very different conclusions shows what has changed. In a tight race in a swing state, she has decided that the risk of alienating independent voters (and the Democrats who have voted for her in the past) by supporting Trump is greater than the risk of losing Republicans by failing to stand behind him.

It would be too much to call this a tipping point, because there are other senators in Collins’s position who haven’t yet come to the same conclusion she has. Whether it’s Cory Gardner in Colorado, Thom Tillis in North Carolina or Martha McSally in Arizona, they continue to feel they have more to lose by turning their backs on the president than by sticking with him.

But if the president keeps failing and his approval keeps falling, look for more vulnerable Republicans to at least hedge on supporting him. And when they do, his most fervent advocates will get angrier and more desperate, searching for disloyalty they can punish. It makes for a pretty unpleasant election season for the party.