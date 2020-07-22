Never say never. This year, for obvious reasons, we really wanted to limit our excursions to the grocery store even if we had few illusions about going full-on “Little House on the Prairie” and living exclusively off the land.

While I doggedly collected seed packets — suddenly, a highly competitive sport — and consulted nursery and horticultural websites about the best methods for cultivating cucumbers, broccoli, wax beans and other crops in our latter-day victory garden, my husband set to work building a split-rail fence enclosure for our raised beds. The project took the better part of 10 days and included a metal wire-mesh “carpet” around the perimeter as a deterrent to burrowing creatures. While he struggled for dominance over the auger he’d rented to dig holes deep enough for the wooden posts, I privately fretted about the effect of the delay on our future salads.

Partly because of my concern about the time lost to construction, partly because I had done some planting the day before a late frost and figured nothing would survive, partly because of my general concern about the undertaking, I added another round of seeds and seedlings. Better safe than sorry.

I am not going to pretend to be blasé. Initially, there’s a thrill about walking into the garden early in the morning, checking to see what went on overnight, seeing — and tasting — that very first snap pea, peeping down into a mass of leaves and spotting the very first bean.

But just as there are supposedly the five stages of grief, there are the eight stages of the vegetable garden: Stage 1: Whose idea was this? Stage 2: Nothing is happening. Stage 3: Wait, I think that’s a sprout. Stage 4: Oh, look, a little green tomato/pea shoot/broccoli floret/blueberry. Stage 5: Oh, look, the green tomato is turning red/the pea shoot/broccoli floret is getting bigger. Stage 6: More tomatoes! More pea shoots! More broccoli! Stage 7: More tomatoes? Stage 8: Whose idea was this?

I’ve become a prisoner of my produce. Even the two whiskey barrels that I filled with vinca, thinking some flowers would look nice, have sprouted tomato plants — the result, I assume, of a bird’s unauthorized offering. I am giving serious consideration to “accidentally” leaving the garden gate open one night. All is forgiven, Bambi. Come on home.

If boredom is the natural consequence of promiscuity, it’s also the natural consequence of plenty. I don’t necessarily want to eat what’s on offer in the garden at every single meal. I know there’s no pole-bean police around to write me up for failing to pick and consume the beans today, when they’re at peak ripeness. I could eat them tomorrow. Or the next day. But isn’t that the whole point of this exercise: to go at them while they’re fresh? Otherwise, why not just patronize the local Stop & Shop? And sure, I could preserve them if I could find room in the freezer, which now holds many more containers than I can count of homemade pesto from my homemade basil. Ditto tomato sauce.

Perhaps because of the wrenching images of farmers dumping milk and plowing their fields under because so many of their usual customers — restaurants, hotels and schools — are shuttered or operating at greatly reduced capacity, some in my circle have become militant consumers of their own crops. On a recent socially distant visit with my friend Susan, I noticed the many tidy rows of greens in the background. “Is Tom okay with all that spinach?” I asked carefully of her husband. “I grew it. He’s eating it,” she said. Well, all right, then.

In previous years, it would have been easy to offload excess inventory. I would have had a backyard barbecue and served up the red leaf lettuce and cucumbers, along with some carefully offhand smugness (yes, yes, all from our garden). And then I would have pressed the gleanings on guests as they left at the end of the evening. But this summer, such gatherings aren’t possible.

More to the point, my friends are all in precisely the same fix — up to their elbows in butterhead and broccoli and chard, defeated by their victory gardens.

