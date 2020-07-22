The president briefly debuted a new more, sober tone at Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing as he took several careful, measured steps toward the podium, but then he opened his mouth. After finishing his remarks, he debuted a new, more presidential tone for almost a full second before starting to take questions! Is this the dawn of a new era in the Trump presidency? Who can say? I should probably have some vague idea by now, but apparently I don’t!
Afterward, the president debuted a new, more presidential tone for a moment as he swallowed, but when he finished swallowing, the old Trump was back. After this brief return to form (he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well), the president, looking somber, inhaled deeply, in what many hailed as a newly turned over leaf for the presidency.
But we cannot help but wonder: Will it last?
