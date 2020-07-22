I thought this day would never come. But on Tuesday of this week, Donald J. Trump finally debuted that new, more presidential tone I have so long awaited that I almost ceased believing in it.

After three and a half years of waiting, the embattled president debuted for several hours on Monday night a new, more sober tone, but then he woke up. Then he debuted a new, more sober tone for several minutes until he opened Twitter and went back to debuting his normal tone. But after sending a tweet, he debuted a new, more sober tone for nearly a full hour, until he again stopped debuting and tweeted once again in his accustomed voice.

The president briefly debuted a new more, sober tone at Tuesday’s coronavirus briefing as he took several careful, measured steps toward the podium, but then he opened his mouth. After finishing his remarks, he debuted a new, more presidential tone for almost a full second before starting to take questions! Is this the dawn of a new era in the Trump presidency? Who can say? I should probably have some vague idea by now, but apparently I don’t!

Afterward, the president debuted a new, more presidential tone for a moment as he swallowed, but when he finished swallowing, the old Trump was back. After this brief return to form (he wished Ghislaine Maxwell well), the president, looking somber, inhaled deeply, in what many hailed as a newly turned over leaf for the presidency.

But we cannot help but wonder: Will it last?

