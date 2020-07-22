After all, with over 140,000 Americans dead and tens of millions unemployed, should we get worked up over Trump trying to use the power of his office to line his own pockets?

That’s the question raised by the extraordinary story broken Tuesday by the New York Times. It seems Trump used the U.S. ambassador to Britain — a pharmaceutical heir who got that position despite having no diplomatic experience because he is a major donor to Republicans — to rustle up business for one of his failing golf courses:

AD

AD

The American ambassador to Britain, Robert Wood Johnson IV, told multiple colleagues in February 2018 that President Trump had asked him to see if the British government could help steer the world-famous and lucrative British Open golf tournament to the Trump Turnberry resort in Scotland, according to three people with knowledge of the episode. The ambassador’s deputy, Lewis A. Lukens, advised him not to do it, warning that it would be an unethical use of the presidency for private gain, these people said. But Mr. Johnson apparently felt pressured to try. A few weeks later, he raised the idea of Turnberry playing host to the Open with the secretary of state for Scotland, David Mundell.

There is more to be learned about this incident, including the precise nature of Trump and Johnson’s conversations about it. It’s theoretically possible, if extremely unlikely, that the whole thing was Johnson’s idea and he never talked to the president about it.

What we can say for sure is that absolutely no one will be surprised if it turns out that the president directly instructed the U.S. ambassador to Britain to attempt to obtain a golf tournament for one of his resorts.

Which would without question be an impeachable offense.

I know — you’ll say, “Come on, Trump isn’t going to get impeached again, even if he wins reelection.” But the question isn’t whether it will actually happen.

AD

Think back to how you would have reacted before 2016 to the news that a president used the power of his office to arrange a business deal potentially worth millions of dollars for himself. There would simply be no question that an action so utterly corrupt would warrant removal from office.

AD

You couldn’t even claim, as Republicans did after we learned that Trump tried to strong-arm the president of Ukraine into helping his reelection effort, that it was okay because of some tangential connection to what might conceivably be a U.S. foreign policy goal. This is just about Trump making money.

Which is what nearly everything is about with him. He has, after all, effectively instituted a system in which all his political allies — as well as corporations and foreign governments seeking his favor — seem to understand that they are supposed to visit his properties, renting rooms and buying meals, fattening Trump’s bank account.

AD

He has visited his own properties 377 times as president, not only advertising them but requiring the Secret Service to pay up to $650 per night per room for the privilege of protecting him. He tried to book the Group of Seven meeting into his struggling Doral golf club, backing down only after the controversy became overwhelming.

AD

Indeed, by now anyone who believed back in 2016 that he wouldn’t use the power of the presidency to line his own pockets looks like a fool, the kind of naive mark who might have been suckered into signing up with Trump University or the Trump Institute or the Trump Network or one of his other scams.

But that doesn’t mean we should be any less angry about each one of these scandals as they emerge.

AD

There is an important parallel between Doral and Turnberry. Both have been struggling, particularly Turnberry. As Adam Davidson of The New Yorker reported in 2018:

The Turnberry has been losing an astonishing amount of money, including twenty-three million dollars in 2016 … it is hard to understand how the property will ever become profitable, let alone so successful that it will pay back nearly three hundred million dollars in investment and losses.

In the face of those losses, Trump may have found at least a glimmer of hope: While he couldn’t get the British Open to come there before he was president, with the influence of the United States government behind him, perhaps he could make it happen.

AD

What he may not have understood is how government officials — both American and British — would recoil in disgust at such a naked attempt to use the power of his office for private gain.

Trump has always counted on other people’s greed and corruption to enable his own, people who wanted to get a taste of that money and fame. He seldom had trouble finding them; the world, it turns out, is full of people who are either willing to sell their souls or had none to begin with.

AD

But from time to time, Trump is stymied by people who owe him nothing and are willing to say no. Which is why the British Open was not booked for Trump Turnberry, and why we as a country can say no as well.

This story may seem small compared to what we’re living through now, and indeed it is not the worst thing Trump has done. But that’s part of the point: The 10th- or 20th-worst thing Trump has done would have gotten any other president removed from office. Which is why it’s worth paying attention to.