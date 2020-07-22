NBC News likewise reports on disarray within the GOP ranks. “Asked later whether he expects a bill to pass by end of next week, [Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell laughed and said ‘no,’ according to a pool report.” Americans whose unemployment benefit supplement will run out next week likely do not find it amusing that, in the months since the House bill, McConnell and his colleagues have not bothered to reach agreement on much of anything.

Democrats in the past have been known for intraparty squabbling and ideological divisions, but under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) they’ve proceeded with military discipline in formulating and passing stimulus relief bills that hit their major objectives (e.g., state and local funding, money for testing and tracing, continued federal payment to supplement unemployment insurance). Republicans apparently convinced themselves they need not do anything. The result, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the floor Tuesday, has been disastrous.

“Our country faces the greatest health threat in a hundred years, the greatest economic crisis in 70 years. But here in the Republican-led Senate, you’d hardly know it,” Schumer declared. “Over the past several months, even as COVID-19 surged through the country once again, even as our states hit new records for infections and hospitalizations, the Republican majority in the Senate dithered and delayed on the next phase of major emergency relief.”

Senate Republicans have found time to denounce removal of Confederate statues, badger schools to reopen, high-five one another on employment gains in June and denounce Black Lives Matter as a violent un-American movement. What they have not done is their job, which is to legislate.

Truth be told, unless it is tax cuts for the rich or appointing judges, McConnell has shown little interest in passing much of anything. His response to virtually every national problem is a political stunt — from the ludicrously insufficient bill to address racism in policing to his dismissal of the House’s second stimulus bill as a “blue state bailout.” His ability to issue sound bites, create conflict, drag his feet and cast blame on others is truly unmatched, but when it comes to leading on complex, urgent legislation, he is AWOL.

In response to McConnell’s boasts about his previous leadership, Schumer scoffed: “Leader McConnell talked about how the Senate led in the last three bills,” he said. “I would add a word to that: it was Senate Democrats that led. Republicans put a small, stingy, corporate-oriented proposal before the Senate. We said no, and they were forced to add provisions friendly to workers and average American families.” McConnell’s interest over the past few months seems to be limited to a giveaway to the corporate donor class: absolving employers of liability if employees get sick returning to the workplace. By delaying and failing to put forth a coherent plan, he makes it far less likely Democrats will give in on that item.

Granted, a good deal of the blame rests with the White House, which proposes nonstarters such as a payroll tax cut. But that simply makes the case for replacing the president and flipping the Senate majority. When politics becomes about theatrics, anger, culture wars and feeding a hysterical base, you lose the ability to do what you were sent to Washington to do: govern.