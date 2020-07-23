This, of course, depends on Democrats taking control of the Senate in November’s elections, and if they do so, it will almost certainly be only by a margin of a couple of votes at most. Which means all or almost all of them would have to agree to change the rules.

If they’re going to do it, they need to overcome a couple of psychological hurdles and then have a plan.

The first hurdle is the simple idea that the way things have been done for a while is by definition good and proper, simply because it’s the way things have been done for a while.

But it really isn’t; the filibuster is, when you think about it, utterly bizarre. In every sane legislature in the world, legislation is proposed, then voted on, and the side with more votes wins.

But ah, doesn’t the filibuster promote compromise? Well … no. Perhaps in an alternate universe it might, but in our polarized age — and with Republicans led by Mitch McConnell, who spent the Obama years sabotaging everything the president wanted to do and plans to do the same under President Biden — it doesn’t produce compromise at all. All it produces is stagnation.

The second psychological hurdle — one Republicans do not suffer from — is the quaint idea that the public actually cares about procedural controversies. Democrats have convinced themselves that they’ll be punished if they play hardball, as if the public cares more about proper procedure and perceptions of equitable dealing than about substantive legislative outcomes.

There is precisely zero evidence for this belief, yet it persists.

Here’s what would happen if the Democrats eliminated the filibuster: Republicans would condemn the move, it would be big news for a couple of days, and then we’d start arguing about the actual legislation Biden and Democrats are proposing.

Voters will not say, “This Biden health-care plan sounds great, but I’m outraged by the fact that it can pass with 50 instead of 60 votes in the Senate, so I’m going to vote Republican in 2022.”

The Biden agenda will succeed or fail on its own merits, whether the public can be convinced that the legislation is worthwhile and whether it actually produces beneficial effects for the country. If some piece of legislation — say, his recent proposal for universal child care — turns out to be a wonderful thing for America, the fact that it got 52 votes and not 60 on its way to passage will matter to no one.

So how do you go about getting rid of the filibuster? You do it not on its own, but to pass a hugely popular piece of legislation. Just one piece of legislation, at first. I can’t yet say what that legislation will be, because for all we know President Trump will cause a half-dozen more catastrophes before January, but it has to be something both urgent and popular.

So Biden should take one big bill — let’s say it’s some kind of economic stimulus — try to get it through Congress, and then when Republicans filibuster it, say, “That’s it. We are in a dire situation, and the American public cannot wait for Republicans to put country over party. We need this, and we need it now. Therefore, my friends in the Senate have decided to finally get rid of an outdated rule that has become nothing more than a weapon to grind the gears of government to a halt. Let’s get this done for America.”

Then once that first piece of legislation passes, they can go nuts. Pass the whole Democratic agenda, and see if the country likes it. If voters do, they’ll return Democrats to office, and if they don’t, they’ll give Republicans a chance.

And you know what the public will say? They won’t complain that old procedures aren’t still being followed. They’ll say, “Gee, it looks like Washington is finally getting things done.” Which will be true.

But of course, all this depends on Democrats actually getting all their members to support the rule change. And that’s where things get complicated.

Consider West Virginia’s Joe Manchin III, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate. What does he think of eliminating the filibuster? “That’s bulls---t,” he told CNN, noting that he opposed eliminating it in the past, “And I would be opposed to it again.”

Manchin knows that even if the filibuster is eliminated, he’ll likely retain enormous power, since he’ll always be the 50th or 51st vote Biden needs to pass his bills (depending on precisely how many seats Democrats have).

But even a bunch of bills sanded down to satisfy Manchin are better than passing nothing at all. And that’s the choice Democrats will face. They should start preparing now to muster the courage to do what’s necessary.