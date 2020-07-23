Eisen’s telling will not only become part of the canon of this presidency’s history, but will also likely contribute to scholarly debate about impeachment and affect future proceedings. Even including Watergate (which never went beyond the House Judiciary Committee’s vote on articles against President Richard M. Nixon), we have never had such a meticulous behind-the-scenes account of impeachment.

We get tantalizing details from Eisen, including 10 articles he drew up for consideration on obstruction of justice, violation of the Emoluments Clause and an unusual 10th item: “In addition to the secret working list of nine impeachable offenses I lay out in the book, there was an ever-present 10th: ‘What He Will Do Next,’ ” Eisen told me during a conversation about his book. “As we’ve seen, in 2020 Trump kept going with his mishandling of covid, the Russian bounty scandal, and the Black Lives Matters protests and their aftermath.” He added: “Indeed, every day brings new evidence as Trump takes more dictatorial steps.”

The book is candid about the successes and shortcomings of the original Russia investigation by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. Eisen pinpoints the exact date — July 25, 2016 — when deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates, in Trump’s presence, overheard a call from Roger Stone about the release of hacked emails, just three days after the initial WikiLeaks document dump. Trump clearly discussed the timing of the WikiLeaks emails, yet he responded in writing under oath that he “didn’t recall” ever hearing about it. Eisen told me, “If Mueller had just done a little more, [impeachment on obstruction of justice] would have been a lock.” He added, “I know [Mueller] personally. I’ve worked with him, I admire him and I think he’s an American hero. But the tragedy of the age of Trump is that so many of our heroes have failed to live up to the moment.”

Eisen does, however, introduce us to an array of supporting players, witnesses, staff, lawmakers and lawyers who, as Eisen puts it, “did much more than anyone would have imagined.” Readers will be pleased by the diligence and seriousness of the House impeachment managers in their preparations.

Eisen describes the gap between the Democrats’ impression of Mueller’s testimony and the public panning of his performance, a prime example of the degree to which theatrics rather than substance dominated the entire process. He also throws cold water on the notion that there was a major rift between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) on what to call the pre-impeachment investigation. “They were both proceeding along a path of ‘litigate, legislate, investigate,’ including investigating impeachment,” Eisen tells me. “The speaker embraced the strategy and the very strong language in our hearings and litigation filings, including what we referred to as the ‘magic words,’ ” namely that the Judiciary Committee was looking at “whether to recommend articles of impeachment.” Eisen nevertheless makes clear that Pelosi had responsibilities to her entire caucus while Nadler had the luxury of concerning himself “only” with the constitutional matter. As things turned out, the Ukraine scandal breached whatever differences there might have been and unified Democrats behind impeachment.

Describing himself as an inveterate optimist, Eisen recounts the painful moment when he realized that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) would cast the only Republican vote to convict Trump. Eisen does share that many more Republicans seemed transfixed by the testimony and were smart enough to understand what Trump had done but simply failed to live up to their oaths.

I asked Eisen whether that 10th proposed article of impeachment — “What He Will Do Next” — had been borne out by subsequent events. “Yes, absolutely,” he replied. “The impeachment managers were eerily prescient, with [House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.)] famously warning the Senate that ‘Trump will not change,’ and Chairman Nadler pointing out Trump’s dictatorial tendencies.” He concluded, “They were right. It was the same pattern of behavior that led me and my co-counsel Barry Berke to go to work for Judiciary at the beginning of the impeachment year: a radically selfish president who puts his personal and political interests above that of the nation — and the lives of the American people.” In that sense, he said, “I feel good knowing that the speaker, all the House managers and the House Democratic caucus sounded the alarm. History will be kind to them and scathing to the Republicans.”

Eisen’s book and the events described therein will no doubt figure into the discussion about what to do after Trump leaves office. One certainly comes away with the impression that the facts were all there for conviction; what was missing was a proper forum with unbiased jurors. Moreover, the book makes a powerful case that Attorney General William P. Barr was, as Eisen told me, “the enabler in chief.” Eisen observed that “wherever there is a Trump scandal, you will find Barr — every time.”

The book thereby makes the powerful argument that the next attorney general must be of sterling character. The administration will leave, Eisen remarked, “devastation behind at DOJ and everywhere in government.” He argued, “We’ll need someone with unimpeachable integrity at the helm of the DOJ because that agency has been tarnished almost beyond recognition.” Eisen, co-counsel Barry Berke, Daniel Goldman and many of the fine impeachment managers (e.g., Rep. Val Demings) should be on that list.