Republicans’ political fortunes are already grim. As many as nine Republican-held Senate seats are at risk. The Cook Political Report and political guru Larry Sabato continue to move House seats toward the Democrats. Republicans’ fortunes will not improve so long as they ignore the proverbial elephant in the room.
Trump is the source of domestic clashes. Trump is responsible for the failure to set up a national testing and tracking program. Trump is accountable for months-long flouting of masks, even assembling thousands of followers in Tulsa for a rally. Trump is the cause of the economic collapse, apparently not yet at rock bottom — the natural result of an unchecked pandemic and his misguided view that if you simply get people back to work, the economy will bounce back. Trump is to blame for worsening racial conflict and violence, choosing to use federal forces in Lafayette Square, Portland, Ore., and now Chicago.
The media has been remarkably lenient with Republican officeholders. Each of them needs to be quizzed:
- Is Trump endangering our democracy by refusing to pledge to accept the election results?
- Will you make that pledge and denounce Trump’s attempts to provoke a constitutional crisis?
- Would you accept a Democratic president’s deployment of unidentified troops to states and cities with no specific legislative authorization or defined federal purpose?
- Why do you defend states’ rights when it comes to policing practices of local authorities but not object to imposition of federal forces on localities?
- Can you characterize the death of more than 140,000 Americans and the economic recession as a success?
Republicans risk the wrath and scorn of voters for defending a failed president. The worse the virus, the worse the economy and the worse the Trump-instigated violence, the more evident it becomes to Americans that Trump’s defenders are dangerous enablers whose denial — nearly on a par with Trump’s — is leading the country to ruin.
Read more: