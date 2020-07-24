Trump’s approval rating for handling the virus is below 40 percent in most polls. It therefore follows that his standing in a face-to-face match-up against Biden will suffer. (Normally, an incumbent’s approval rating is a good barometer of his final election percentage; here, the barometer might be his approval rating for handling the coronavirus.)

Incumbent senators are especially vulnerable because they have so assiduously tied themselves to Trump, acquitting him in the impeachment trial, defending his outrageous attacks on democratic institutions, ignoring his blatant racism and enabling his unconstitutional power grabs (e.g., taking money for the wall without consent of Congress). Sens. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) should have thought twice before running from reporters asking whether it is acceptable to extort a foreign power to provide information to smear a political opponent. Maybe Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who advertised herself as pro-choice for years, should not have confirmed two Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices, both of whom weighed in against abortion rights in this term.

AD

AD

Aside from sticking too close to an unpopular president, Republicans have revealed themselves to be singularly incompetent. On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) once more slammed Republicans for failure to move forward on the stimulus bill. “This weekend, millions of Americans will lose their Unemployment Insurance, will be at risk of being evicted from their homes, and could be laid off by state and local government, and there is only one reason: Republicans have been dithering for months while America’s crisis deepens,” they said in a written statement. They continued: “More than two months ago, the House of Representatives passed the Heroes Act: supporting our heroes who risk their lives to save lives and risk losing jobs, crushing the virus with the testing, tracing and treatment to reopen safely and putting money in Americans’ pockets.” Twisting the knife, they chided Republicans for leaving for the weekend: "It is simply unacceptable that Republicans have had this entire time to reach consensus among themselves and continue to flail. Time is of the essence and lives are being lost.”

Their tongue-lashing (the equivalent of Casey Stengel’s line “Can’t anybody here play this game?”) underscores the problem for incumbent Republican senators. Not only have they saddled us with a grossly incompetent president during a pandemic (failing to convict him at his impeachment trial), but they independently are making the lives of Americans worse. In this political environment, do not be surprised if voters definitely kick out both Trump and his enablers.