Trump learned the hard way that, like King Canute’s futile order to stop the tide, the workings of nature will not bend to his will. The coronavirus came back with a vengeance, raging in states that locked down later and for shorter periods than others. The economy has jumped back to life this summer as states reopened, but the fear of death has jumped back too.

AD

AD

Trump has thus held a series of news briefings this week to demonstrate that he, at long last, gets it. He has started to wear a face mask on occasion after long dismissing the practice. He has pulled back some on his insistence that schools reopen in the fall, although guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated Thursday still implicitly encourage more school reopening than many parents are comfortable with. Canceling Jacksonville is the most tangible symbol that Trump will discomfit even himself to help limit the virus’s spread.

All of this surely has political motives as well as altruistic ones. Trump’s job approval ratings had been dropping since April, and he now trails former vice president Joe Biden in all national polls and virtually every swing-state poll. If these ratings don’t improve, Trump is looking at the biggest popular vote loss by an incumbent president since Herbert Hoover. Death, as the poet Samuel Johnson said, concentrates the mind wonderfully, and so Trump’s impending political death seems to have concentrated his mind on fighting the coronavirus.

Trump, however, faces a long, uphill road to convince Americans that his political deathbed conversion is sincere. It will require more than words and statements to do that. He needs to act, forcefully but not overbearingly, to show that the federal government will put its muscle where its mouth is.

AD

AD

Aggressively treating the sick is the first place to start. There is no reason any city in the country should have to limit hospital admissions because of a shortage of intensive-treatment beds. Trump should deploy the military as needed to send floating hospitals, as he did at the height of the crisis in New York City, to communities in need. He should send troops to construct mobile hospitals wherever possible to ensure that all who need treatment get it. If necessary, he should even sanction the use of military planes to airlift sick people to regions of the country with spare hospital capacity. The message needs to be firm and clear: The federal government stands behind saving lives first.

He also needs to agree to send needed funds to health providers and hard-hit cities and counties to offset some of their losses. Trump shouldn’t be naive and back full bailouts for chronically mismanaged places such as Illinois, but most state and local governments cannot borrow to meet their needs the way the federal government can. They need help, too, and it’s imperative that Trump understand this as negotiations for the latest coronavirus relief package begin.

Parents need Trump’s attention, too. His “back to school” approach needs to shift to “back to learning.” That means offering tangible solutions to the problems that distance learning poses, especially for low-income children. This could involve proposals to subsidize in-person teaching or tutoring directly through parents and caregivers, or it could mean using federal property and resources to educate children directly. The key is showing what Franklin D. Roosevelt called “bold, persistent experimentation” to get kids and parents through these turbulent times.

AD

AD

This will tax Trump’s abilities as nothing in his life has before. He may not have the requisite humility or discipline in him. But Trump hates looking like a loser, and right now, he’s looking like one of the biggest losers in U.S. history. That can concentrate the mind. Let’s see if he’s up to the challenge.