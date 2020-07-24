In that speech, Trump offered his canonical statement on the unleashing of federal law enforcement into cities, conflating protests against police brutality and systemic racism with a “far-left fascism” out to “take” our “national heritage” away from the “American people.”

At around the time Trump appeared on “Hannity,” all four Major League Baseball teams playing Opening Day games took a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter before the national anthem, flatly defying Trump’s relentless disparaging of the protests, and more broadly, the vision outlined in that speech.

In all kinds of ways, Trump’s depiction of this national moment, as enshrined in that speech, is losing its grip on the country. In some cases, Trump’s own officials are defying his efforts to carry that depiction to the authoritarian climax he so craves.

Meanwhile, Trump’s sinking popularity — which is linked to that loosening grip, as his efforts to impose that understanding on us are surely helping drive his numbers down — is leading to open defiance among his own party.

Here’s a roundup:

Players take a knee. The support for Black Lives Matter at those baseball openings was remarkable, coming after Trump had fumed that any kneeling during the anthem would render the game “over for me.” This didn’t represent total defiance of Trump, since two of the four teams stood for the anthem itself.

Yet two teams did defy him by kneeling through it. And all four pointedly ratified the gesture of kneeling, while expressing organized support for the protests in numerous other ways. Trump cheerleader Rudolph W. Giuliani raged over this support for BLM, obviously seeing it as repudiation of Trump.

NASCAR bans Confederate flag. That echoes Nascar’s decision to ban the Confederate flag even as Trump made a last stand in defense of military installations being named for Confederate traitors. Trump himself interpreted the ban as open defiance of him, raging that it caused the “lowest ratings EVER,” which was a lie.

As an aside, such gestures track with other solidaristic displays throughout corporate America. It’s sometimes correctly argued that these only go so far while private-sector economic power remains unwilling to reform deeper racial wealth and income inequalities. But such displays can reveal deep cultural shifts roiling customer bases, which can portend more change ahead.

Republicans defy Trump on Confederacy. With overwhelming GOP support, the Senate just passed a defense authorization bill requiring the renaming of military installations honoring Confederate generals. Trump had raged against the move, nonsensically equating it with disrespecting the military, but Republicans defied him in broad daylight.

Some Republicans move forward with vote-by-mail. Some GOP state officials are moving forward with efforts to implement vote-by-mail even though Trump has raged that it will be fraudulent, explicitly declaring he opposes it because it could harm his party (i.e., him) in the election.

In a sense, this, too, ties back to the Mount Rushmore speech. Trump is asserting that the election’s results will be illegitimate if he doesn’t prevail, which is tantamount to suggesting that in such an outcome, his people, the real American people, will inevitably be getting cheated and supplanted (the country is being “taken” from them) by those other people.

Yet remarkably, some Republicans think their own constituents should be able to vote safely in a pandemic, even if they vote against Trump.

Military officials defy Trump on Insurrection Act. After Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807 to send the military into cities, his defense secretary distanced himself, and the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman put out a remarkable statement calling on members of the military to reaffirm their commitment to our founding documents and values.

Both men surely grasped that by joining Trump’s Bible photo-op in an area violently cleared of protesters, they had been corrupted by him, and moved to preserve their reputations. Trump saw the Bible stunt as a glorious turnaround moment, but his numbers have continued sliding since, which is telling, since it stood as a kind of iconic representation of the values later expressed in the Mount Rushmore speech.

Defense secretary finds Portland protests problematic. Mark T. Esper let it be known that he raised internal concerns that he was troubled by the fact that homeland security agents descending on Portland, Ore., were wearing garb that would confuse people into seeing them as military.

But the whole point of this display was to create exactly this imagery of a hyper-militarized response to the protests, on Trump’s twisted belief that this would help him politically. Once again, officials declared the display and its underlying intentions themselves to be profoundly problematic.

Officials mute Trump’s desire for another authoritarian crackdown. Trump privately wanted a massive law enforcement invasion of Chicago to emulate the crackdown in Portland that thrilled him, the Daily Beast reports. But the final plan was dialed down into a joint-task-force arrangement combating gangs, allowing him to swagger about sending in tin soldiers without precipitating high profile clashes.