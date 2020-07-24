More Americans can vote by mail in November than before the pandemic; find out which states have changed rules. Barring a landslide, we may not have a result in the presidential election on Nov. 3. See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over President Trump in the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll, and the election seems like it will be a referendum on Trump. The president faces rising disapproval and widespread distrust on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Tensions among congressional Republicans fueled by the party’s diminishing electoral fortunes broke out into the open this week.

Biden said four African American women were under consideration to be his running mate. Who do you think Joe Biden’s VP pick should be?

