Such a moment came on Monday at midday in the Rotunda of the Capitol, when, amid her remarks on the occasion of receiving her old friend and colleague to lie in state in the most hallowed of our public places, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) did that most unusual of things for a politician — she ceded her time in the spotlight to Lewis himself.

As light streamed in through the dome and the sculpted icons of traditional American power — Washington and Jefferson, Lincoln and Grant, Eisenhower and Ford, Reagan and King — gazed sightlessly on the scene, Pelosi played a recording of Lewis at his best.

“There may some setbacks, some delays, some disappointment, but you must never, ever give up or give in,” Lewis boomed. “You must keep the faith.”

Lewis’s life was a sermon, and in our wretchedly divided and dispiriting time, his words repay our attention. For he spoke, and he lived, in a scriptural tradition of the prophets and the apostles. Like John the Baptist, who was himself evoking Isaiah, Lewis called on us to prepare a highway in the desert for our God. Like Jesus Himself, who was drawing on Leviticus, Lewis summoned us to love one another as ourselves. Like John the Divine, who saw the world as Isaiah and Daniel did, Lewis envisioned a day when God would wipe away every tear.

The holy and the secular intersected in Lewis, and his commitments to the kingdoms of God and of the world were manifest in the Washington chapter of his last earthly rites.

The military honor guards; the flag-draped casket; the salutes of the Capitol Police are elements of the panoply of state we tend to associate with those who defended liberty in far-flung places. Lewis, however, fought for freedom and justice here at home.

Make no mistake: The nation is burying a war hero. Not every veteran of combat faces fire abroad. John Lewis and his comrades walked into enemy battalions again and again and again, driven by a religious vision of the fatherhood of God and the brotherhood of man. Some heroes climbed Pointe du Hoc. Others crossed a bridge in Alabama. All were putting their lives on the line.

As Pelosi understands, this is a story that cannot be told too often. For it’s the story of an America that seems far away and yet isn’t — a story of the perennial struggle between justice and reaction, hope and fear, love and hate. The forces Lewis led are newly invigorated; the forces Lewis opposed are newly resurgent.

As Lewis taught us in a quotation the speaker chose for the Rotunda service bulletin, “When you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have to stand up, speak up, speak out, and find a way to get in the way and get in trouble. Good trouble. Necessary trouble.”

And so the battle cry goes forth again. Will we rally to it?